PRESS RELEASE | November 6th, 2025 N° 02- 2025

SCOR Investment Partners reaches USD 5 billion in Assets Under Management for its Insurance-Linked Securities strategy

SCOR Investment Partners announces it has surpassed USD 5 billion in assets under management on its investment platform dedicated to Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS), with catastrophe bonds being the most well-known category, confirming its position as a leading global player in this asset class.

The steady growth of assets under management on the platform, supported by the rapid development of the ILS market, reflects the strength of management performance and the trust of our exclusively institutional clients.

The investment platform offers a range of three complementary open-ended funds:

Atropos, the flagship fund launched in 2011, totals USD 3.4 billion in assets under management 1 . This fund, with monthly liquidity, is invested in catastrophe bonds and private transactions and targets an annual return of SOFR + 600 to 800 basis points.

Atropos Catbond, launched in 2013, totals USD 1.5 billion in assets under management1. This fund, with weekly liquidity, is exclusively invested in catastrophe bonds and targets an annual return of SOFR + 400 to 500 basis points.

Atropos Plus, launched at the beginning of 2025 with semi-annual liquidity, completes the range with a stronger allocation to private transactions and a performance target of SOFR + 1000 to 1400 basis points. It totals USD 121 million in assets under management1.





Under the leadership of Sidney Rostan, the investment platform comprises a dedicated team of 10 professionals with an average of over 13 years of experience in the market. The team operates out of Paris and London and was recently strengthened by the arrival of two experienced portfolio managers who enhance the team's expertise in both catastrophe bonds and private ILS transactions. The team possesses unique technical expertise thanks to complementary skills including geoscience, risk modeling, reinsurance underwriting, catastrophe bond trading, and ILS transaction structuring. As a recognized player in the asset class, the team also benefits from privileged access to the world's leading insurance and reinsurance markets.

Since 2011, the investment strategy has focused on natural catastrophes with an optimized diversification of exposures. It stands out for its strict selectivity, enabling the construction of homogeneous and robust portfolios that combine recurring returns with a proven ability to absorb shocks in the event of severe natural disasters.

This rigorous and disciplined approach was recognized with the 'Fund of the Year' award at the Insurance Insider ILS Awards 2025 for the Atropos fund, confirming SCOR Investment Partners' position as a major player in the ILS universe.

Sidney Rostan, Head of Insurance-Linked Securities at SCOR Investment Partners, commented: "Reaching USD 5 billion in assets under management for our ILS investment platform is above all a collective achievement. This milestone validates our approach of building high-performing, transparent and resilient portfolios capable of withstanding extreme events."

Louis Bourrousse, CEO of SCOR Investment Partners, added: "This result reflects the commitment and expertise of our investment teams, as well as the close relationships we maintain with our clients. I am convinced that our model, which combines independent management with the backing of the SCOR Group, will enable us to continue supporting our partners sustainably in their diversification and performance goals."

- End -



About SCOR Investment Partners

"Creating value in the alternative fixed-income space."

SCOR Investment Partners is a recognized specialist in alternative fixed income management. Its mission: to generate regular risk-adjusted returns through a rigorous approach and comprehensive risk management.

SCOR Investment Partners' offering is structured around three investment platforms, each designed to meet the specific needs of institutional investors seeking diversification and an optimised risk-return ratio:

Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS) : this platform invests in instruments linked to insurance risks such as natural catastrophes, with catastrophe bonds being the most well-known category. With over USD 5 billion in assets under management, the platform stands out for its rigorous approach, resilience to extreme events, and low correlation with traditional financial markets.

: this platform invests in instruments linked to insurance risks such as natural catastrophes, with catastrophe bonds being the most well-known category. With over USD 5 billion in assets under management, the platform stands out for its rigorous approach, resilience to extreme events, and low correlation with traditional financial markets. Liquid Credit : dedicated to corporate financing in the liquid segments of the market, this platform covers high-yield bonds and broadly syndicated loans. It manages nearly EUR 3 billion in assets, with recognized expertise in credit analysis and active issuer selection.

: dedicated to corporate financing in the liquid segments of the market, this platform covers high-yield bonds and broadly syndicated loans. It manages nearly EUR 3 billion in assets, with recognized expertise in credit analysis and active issuer selection. Real Asset Financing: this platform includes infrastructure debt and real estate debt activities, also representing nearly EUR 3 billion in assets. It is distinguished by its commitment to financing strategic infrastructure projects, particularly those related to energy and digital transitions. It also has historical expertise in value-add real estate financing, aiming to sustainably enhance assets while supporting their energy transformation.





SCOR Investment Partners combines the strength of a large group with the independence and transparency expected by institutional investors, to support them over the long term in their diversification and performance goals.

Subsidiary of the SCOR Group, a leading global reinsurer, SCOR Investment Partners has been authorised by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) since 2009 (No. GP09000006). It has more than 100 employees based in Paris, London, and Zurich. Since 2012, it has offered more than 300 institutional clients in about thirty countries access to some of its strategies initially developed for the SCOR Group.

As of June 30, 2025, assets under management or advisory total nearly EUR 28 billion, including EUR 8 billion from external investors (including undrawn commitments).

Visit the SCOR Investment Partners website at: www.scor-ip.com

1 As of 30.09.2025

Attachment