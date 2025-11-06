Record earnings for Gubra; revised outlook for the CRO business

HORSHOLM, DENMARK / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Revenue and earnings for Gubra (CPH:GUBRA) reached record-high levels in the first nine months of 2025. Group revenue and adjusted EBIT amounted to DKK 2.6 billion and DKK 2.3 billion, respectively, compared with DKK 203 million and a small loss in the same period of 2024. The strong increase was primarily driven by the outlicensing agreement with AbbVie in the Discovery & Partnerships segment. In Gubra's CRO business, revenue for the first nine months of 2025 declined 5% year-over-year, reflecting macroeconomic headwinds and a more cautious investment environment among some biotech customers. The full-year 2025 CRO revenue is expected to be 5-10% below 2024 levels (previous outlook: slightly below), while the EBIT-margin is expected at around 20% (unchanged).

Over the past two years, the CRO business has grown significantly (70% since 2022), with revenue substantially exceeding Gubra's mid-term annual growth guidance of 10%. The 2025 slowdown is primarily related to the U.S. market, where macroeconomic uncertainty and tighter funding conditions have led to longer decision-making timelines among some clients. Despite this short-term softness, the business remains profitable and well-positioned for future growth as market conditions stabilize, which we now start to see signs of. We expect full-year 2025 outlook for CRO revenue to be 5-10% below the CRO revenue level in 2024 of DKK 220 million and EBIT-margin to be around 20%. Outlook for 2025 Key ratio Outlook for 2025 Previous outlook for 2025* CRO Segment Organic revenue growth Revenue to be 5-10% below 2024 Revenue to be slightly below 2024 EBIT-margin Around 20% Around 20% Discovery & Partnerships Segment Total costs (adj. for special items) DKK 230-250 million DKK 230-250 million * Previous outlook announced 20 August 2025 Gubra's trading statement for third quarter 2025 will be published on 7 November 2025.

About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while at the same time enjoying biotechnology upside in the form of potential development milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. Gubra has approx. 275 employees and in 2024 revenue of DKK 266 million. See www.gubra.dk for more information.

