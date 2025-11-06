XCF Global, Inc.: XCF Global Featured in Posh Energy White Paper "Unlocking the Full Value of Renewable Fuel Facilities: Powering the Future with Posh Flex Gensets"

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") (Nasdaq:SAFX), a key player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF") was featured in a white paper titled, "Unlocking the Full Value of Renewable Fuel Facilities: Powering the Future with Posh Flex Gensets" written by Posh Robotics ("Posh" dba Posh Energy), an advanced clean energy company founded by Stanford alumni and backed by Y-Combinator. As previously announced, XCF and Posh have signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to explore deploying Posh's Flex Gensets at our New Rise Reno renewable fuels facility.

Posh's white paper provides its economic and technical roadmap for integrating Posh Energy's Flex Gensets into SAF and renewable diesel ("RD") facilities, such as at XCF's New Rise Reno facility. Posh's analysis shows how producers using its Flex Gensets process can convert propane-rich byproduct streams, typically ~8% of total output, into renewable electricity, transforming a flared or low-value stream into a source of zero-carbon power.

Further, the white paper demonstrates how integrating Posh Flex Gensets into SAF and RD production may be able to deliver both economic and environmental benefits today, while advancing the industry's trajectory toward eSAF and fuels with near-zero - or even negative - carbon intensity ("CI").

From Byproducts to Profits

The white paper highlights how incorporating Posh's Flex Gensets at facilities such as XCF's New Rise Reno facility has the potential to turn SAF and renewable fuel facilities into integrated energy hubs, producing not only renewable fuel but also clean power and food-grade CO2. The result is the opportunity to create diversified revenue streams, stronger credit generation, and measurable margin growth.

By replacing grid power with on-site renewable electricity, producers have the potential to reduce lifecycle carbon intensity (CI), boost Section 45Z and Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits, and strengthen energy resilience for both operations and power grids.

In addition to enhancing the value of its renewable fuels, the white paper illustrates that integrating Posh's Flex Gensets has the potential to deliver:

Improvement in operating margin , driven by electricity sales and eligibility for the Section 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit

Additional revenue streams through the sale of biogenic, food-grade CO2 with market prices as high as $700 per metric ton, equating to approximately $0.22 per gallon of added value

Up to 80% higher electrical efficiency and near-zero local emissions

Advancing XCF's Growth Model

The white paper builds on the LOI signed in September 2025, which outlines plans for a 100 kW pilot deployment of Posh's Flex Gensets at the New Rise Reno facility, followed by a modular scale-up to 10 MW of installed capacity.

The non-binding LOI reflects a shared vision to convert byproducts from the production of renewable fuels into zero-carbon electricity, unlocking the full value of production while advancing both sustainability and profitability goals. Execution remains subject to customary due diligence, technical validation, and final agreements.

Mihir Dange, Chief Executive Officer of XCF Global, commented:

"Our potential partnership with Posh Energy to deploy Flex Gensets at New Rise Reno demonstrates how renewable fuel facilities can evolve into next-generation, integrated energy platforms. By eliminating flaring and converting propane byproducts into zero-carbon electricity, we have the opportunity to both improve margin and create a circular economy where every drop of feedstock delivers value."

Wesley Zheng, Co-founder and CEO of Posh Energy, commented:

"Our Flex Gensets make the energy transition practical - turning hard-to-process waste streams into clean, reliable powerwith 80% higher efficiency. Working with XCF validates how this technology can simultaneously decarbonize operations and open new, credit-backed revenue opportunities for SAF and renewable fuel producers worldwide."

A Broader Vision

The white paper also highlights the opportunity for renewable fuel producers to help address one of the decade's biggest infrastructure challenges - the surging electricity demand from AI and hyperscale data centers, which now account for an estimated 44 percent of U.S. electricity load growth.

Over $1 trillion is expected to be invested in new U.S. data center infrastructure by 2030, and much of that growth will be constrained by limited grid interconnection capacity. By deploying Posh Flex Gensets, SAF and renewable fuel producers can help stabilize regional grids while monetizing byproducts that were previously wasted, positioning themselves as essential players in the decarbonization of both transportation and digital infrastructure.

Download the full white paper: Unlocking the Full Value of Renewable Fuel Facilities

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. is a pioneering sustainable aviation fuel company dedicated to accelerating the aviation industry's transition to net-zero emissions. XCF is developing and operating state-of-the-art clean fuel SAF production facilities engineered to the highest levels of compliance, reliability, and quality. The company is actively building partnerships across the energy and transportation sectors to accelerate the adoption of SAF on a global scale. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker, SAFX. Current outstanding shares: ~159.2 million; <20% free float (as of November 6, 2025).

To learn more, visit www.xcf.global.

About Posh Energy

Posh Energy is transforming the way businesses access clean and reliable power. As rising energy demand and tightening emissions regulations challenge growth across industries, Posh delivers fully integrated battery energy storage and power generation solutions designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. By combining engineering, deployment, and intelligent energy management into one seamless package, Posh ensures businesses receive dependable, affordable, and sustainable power - fast. Our solutions serve critical facilities such as data centers, manufacturing plants, and commercial buildings in regions facing grid instability or decarbonization pressures. Backed by Y Combinator and recognized as a World Economic Forum Top Innovator through the Uplink Challenge, Posh Energy is accelerating the transition to a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

To learn more, visit: https://www.poshenergy.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding XCF Global's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the recently completed business combination with Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company (the "Business Combination"), estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics, and projections of market opportunity and market share, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XCF Global and its management, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (2) unexpected increases in XCF Global's expenses, including manufacturing and operating expenses and interest expenses, as a result of potential inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates and other factors; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any agreements with regard to XCF Global's offtake arrangements; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties to the Business Combination or others; (5) XCF Global's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards and thereafter continue to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards; (6) XCF Global's ability to integrate the operations of New Rise and implement its business plan on its anticipated timeline; (7) XCF Global's ability to raise financing to fund its operations and business plan and the terms of any such financing; (8) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce the anticipated quantities of SAF without interruption or material changes to the SAF production process; (9) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce renewable diesel in commercial quantities without interruption during the ongoing SAF ramp-up process; (10) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its landlord with respect to the ground lease for the New Rise Reno facility; (11) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its primary lender with respect to loans outstanding that were used in the development of the New Rise Reno facility; (12) payment of fees, expenses and other costs related to the completion of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions; (13) the risk of disruption to the current plans and operations of XCF Global as a result of the consummation of the Business Combination; (14) XCF Global's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of XCF Global to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (15) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (16) risks related to extensive regulation, compliance obligations and rigorous enforcement by federal, state, and non-U.S. governmental authorities; (17) the possibility that XCF Global may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (18) the availability of tax credits and other federal, state or local government support; (19) risks relating to XCF Global's and New Rise's key intellectual property rights, including the possible infringement of their intellectual property rights by third parties; (20) the risk that XCF Global's reporting and compliance obligations as a publicly-traded company divert management resources from business operations; (21) the effects of increased costs associated with operating as a public company; (22) performance outcomes described are derived from early-stage modeling of technology not yet deployed in our New Rise Reno facility and may differ materially from actual results; and (23) various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in XCF Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the final proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Business Combination filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025, this Press Release and other filings XCF Global made or will make with the SEC in the future. If any of the risks actually occur, either alone or in combination with other events or circumstances, or XCF Global's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that XCF Global does not presently know or that it currently believes are not material that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XCF Global's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XCF Global's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this Press Release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. While XCF Global may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XCF Global specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

In addition, while XCF Global intends to pursue the deployment of Posh's Flex Gensets at the New Rise Reno facility and other initiatives outlined in the LOI, the statements and information included in the Posh white paper, including the projections as to economic effects of implementing Flex Gensets, were prepared by Posh and do not represent the views or conclusions of XCF Global.

