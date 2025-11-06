Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 06-Nov-2025 / 17:47 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 6 November 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 6 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 64,982 Highest price paid per share: 131.00p Lowest price paid per share: 124.60p 126.4539p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 839,911 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,901,665 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,901,665 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 126.4539p 64,982

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 644 130.80 10:03:15 00359900128TRLO1 XLON 616 131.00 10:09:36 00359900436TRLO1 XLON 329 131.00 10:11:26 00359900537TRLO1 XLON 128 131.00 10:20:20 00359900971TRLO1 XLON 164 131.00 10:20:32 00359900974TRLO1 XLON 150 131.00 10:20:32 00359900975TRLO1 XLON 585 131.00 10:21:39 00359901042TRLO1 XLON 627 130.40 10:21:39 00359901043TRLO1 XLON 634 130.00 10:22:30 00359901063TRLO1 XLON 100 130.40 10:22:30 00359901064TRLO1 XLON 3118 130.40 10:22:30 00359901065TRLO1 XLON 610 130.00 10:23:13 00359901080TRLO1 XLON 200 130.40 10:26:34 00359901192TRLO1 XLON 626 130.00 10:26:34 00359901193TRLO1 XLON 603 129.80 11:30:09 00359903867TRLO1 XLON 633 129.40 11:30:46 00359903897TRLO1 XLON 42 129.20 11:56:53 00359904549TRLO1 XLON 42 129.00 12:32:08 00359905736TRLO1 XLON 599 129.00 12:32:08 00359905737TRLO1 XLON 595 128.60 12:32:08 00359905738TRLO1 XLON 597 128.40 12:32:09 00359905739TRLO1 XLON 234 128.40 13:01:08 00359906638TRLO1 XLON 346 128.40 13:01:51 00359906653TRLO1 XLON 940 128.80 13:01:58 00359906658TRLO1 XLON 588 128.80 13:01:58 00359906659TRLO1 XLON 69 128.80 13:01:58 00359906660TRLO1 XLON 69 129.00 13:02:02 00359906662TRLO1 XLON 251 129.00 13:02:08 00359906668TRLO1 XLON 639 128.80 13:02:16 00359906670TRLO1 XLON 623 128.40 13:19:52 00359907093TRLO1 XLON 2 128.80 13:22:00 00359907139TRLO1 XLON 598 128.80 13:22:08 00359907141TRLO1 XLON 611 128.80 13:23:47 00359907198TRLO1 XLON 627 128.60 13:30:29 00359907426TRLO1 XLON 640 128.00 14:04:08 00359908763TRLO1 XLON 595 127.80 14:10:00 00359908976TRLO1 XLON 627 127.60 14:30:59 00359910294TRLO1 XLON 277 128.00 14:34:49 00359910614TRLO1 XLON 1046 128.00 14:34:49 00359910615TRLO1 XLON 727 128.00 14:34:49 00359910616TRLO1 XLON 287 128.00 14:34:56 00359910633TRLO1 XLON 645 127.60 14:35:01 00359910637TRLO1 XLON 608 127.40 14:40:44 00359911328TRLO1 XLON 236 127.40 14:41:10 00359911418TRLO1 XLON 593 127.00 14:41:13 00359911421TRLO1 XLON 608 127.00 14:41:22 00359911441TRLO1 XLON 92 126.80 14:41:36 00359911478TRLO1 XLON 535 126.80 14:41:36 00359911479TRLO1 XLON 598 125.60 15:04:05 00359913794TRLO1 XLON 597 125.60 15:04:05 00359913795TRLO1 XLON 103 125.60 15:04:05 00359913796TRLO1 XLON 406 125.60 15:04:05 00359913797TRLO1 XLON 88 125.60 15:04:05 00359913798TRLO1 XLON 115 125.60 15:04:37 00359913849TRLO1 XLON 200 125.80 15:07:28 00359914125TRLO1 XLON 633 125.40 15:07:29 00359914126TRLO1 XLON 102 126.00 15:07:47 00359914142TRLO1 XLON 31 126.00 15:07:54 00359914143TRLO1 XLON 17 126.00 15:08:04 00359914154TRLO1 XLON 617 125.60 15:15:08 00359914648TRLO1 XLON 200 126.20 15:29:54 00359915913TRLO1 XLON 36 126.20 15:30:09 00359915921TRLO1 XLON 607 125.60 15:35:36 00359916251TRLO1 XLON 621 125.20 15:49:32 00359917509TRLO1 XLON 636 125.00 15:57:04 00359918190TRLO1 XLON 635 125.00 15:57:04 00359918191TRLO1 XLON 446 125.00 15:57:04 00359918192TRLO1 XLON 190 125.00 15:57:04 00359918193TRLO1 XLON

990 124.80 16:00:19 00359918550TRLO1 XLON 245 124.60 16:00:40 00359918603TRLO1 XLON 990 124.60 16:00:40 00359918604TRLO1 XLON 15130 124.60 16:00:40 00359918605TRLO1 XLON 946 124.60 16:00:40 00359918606TRLO1 XLON 3334 124.60 16:00:40 00359918607TRLO1 XLON 95 124.60 16:00:40 00359918608TRLO1 XLON 257 124.60 16:00:58 00359918685TRLO1 XLON 1064 125.20 16:02:35 00359918775TRLO1 XLON 2428 125.20 16:02:35 00359918776TRLO1 XLON 145 125.40 16:13:12 00359919638TRLO1 XLON 437 125.40 16:13:20 00359919647TRLO1 XLON 500 125.00 16:13:20 00359919648TRLO1 XLON 107 125.00 16:13:20 00359919649TRLO1 XLON 589 125.00 16:14:42 00359919779TRLO1 XLON 4411 125.00 16:14:42 00359919780TRLO1 XLON 1068 125.00 16:19:20 00359920375TRLO1 XLON 613 124.60 16:19:30 00359920389TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

