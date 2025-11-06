Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
06.11.2025 19:21 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Nov-2025 / 17:47 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

6 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  6 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         64,982 
 
Highest price paid per share:            131.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             124.60p 
 
                           126.4539p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 839,911 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,901,665 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,901,665 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      126.4539p                       64,982

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
644             130.80          10:03:15         00359900128TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             131.00          10:09:36         00359900436TRLO1     XLON 
 
329             131.00          10:11:26         00359900537TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             131.00          10:20:20         00359900971TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             131.00          10:20:32         00359900974TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             131.00          10:20:32         00359900975TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             131.00          10:21:39         00359901042TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             130.40          10:21:39         00359901043TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             130.00          10:22:30         00359901063TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             130.40          10:22:30         00359901064TRLO1     XLON 
 
3118             130.40          10:22:30         00359901065TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             130.00          10:23:13         00359901080TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             130.40          10:26:34         00359901192TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             130.00          10:26:34         00359901193TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             129.80          11:30:09         00359903867TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             129.40          11:30:46         00359903897TRLO1     XLON 
 
42              129.20          11:56:53         00359904549TRLO1     XLON 
 
42              129.00          12:32:08         00359905736TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             129.00          12:32:08         00359905737TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             128.60          12:32:08         00359905738TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             128.40          12:32:09         00359905739TRLO1     XLON 
 
234             128.40          13:01:08         00359906638TRLO1     XLON 
 
346             128.40          13:01:51         00359906653TRLO1     XLON 
 
940             128.80          13:01:58         00359906658TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             128.80          13:01:58         00359906659TRLO1     XLON 
 
69              128.80          13:01:58         00359906660TRLO1     XLON 
 
69              129.00          13:02:02         00359906662TRLO1     XLON 
 
251             129.00          13:02:08         00359906668TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             128.80          13:02:16         00359906670TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             128.40          13:19:52         00359907093TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              128.80          13:22:00         00359907139TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             128.80          13:22:08         00359907141TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             128.80          13:23:47         00359907198TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             128.60          13:30:29         00359907426TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             128.00          14:04:08         00359908763TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             127.80          14:10:00         00359908976TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             127.60          14:30:59         00359910294TRLO1     XLON 
 
277             128.00          14:34:49         00359910614TRLO1     XLON 
 
1046             128.00          14:34:49         00359910615TRLO1     XLON 
 
727             128.00          14:34:49         00359910616TRLO1     XLON 
 
287             128.00          14:34:56         00359910633TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             127.60          14:35:01         00359910637TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             127.40          14:40:44         00359911328TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             127.40          14:41:10         00359911418TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             127.00          14:41:13         00359911421TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             127.00          14:41:22         00359911441TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              126.80          14:41:36         00359911478TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             126.80          14:41:36         00359911479TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             125.60          15:04:05         00359913794TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             125.60          15:04:05         00359913795TRLO1     XLON 
 
103             125.60          15:04:05         00359913796TRLO1     XLON 
 
406             125.60          15:04:05         00359913797TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              125.60          15:04:05         00359913798TRLO1     XLON 
 
115             125.60          15:04:37         00359913849TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             125.80          15:07:28         00359914125TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             125.40          15:07:29         00359914126TRLO1     XLON 
 
102             126.00          15:07:47         00359914142TRLO1     XLON 
 
31              126.00          15:07:54         00359914143TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              126.00          15:08:04         00359914154TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             125.60          15:15:08         00359914648TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             126.20          15:29:54         00359915913TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              126.20          15:30:09         00359915921TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             125.60          15:35:36         00359916251TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             125.20          15:49:32         00359917509TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             125.00          15:57:04         00359918190TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             125.00          15:57:04         00359918191TRLO1     XLON 
 
446             125.00          15:57:04         00359918192TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             125.00          15:57:04         00359918193TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2025 12:47 ET (17:47 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.