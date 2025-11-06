

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New research from Keck Medicine of USC, published in Liver International, points out that a chemical called tetrachloroethylene or PCE can be a possible cause of liver damage. This substance is widely used in dry cleaning and found in everyday items such as craft glues, stain removers, and stainless steel polish.



During the study, researchers analyzed data from 1,614 adults in the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). They excluded people with hepatitis and those who had ever smoked.



Among the participants, 7.4 percent had detectable PCE in their blood. These individuals were more likely to have metabolic syndrome and liver fibrosis than those without detectable PCE.



The study found that people exposed to PCE were three times more likely to develop serious liver scarring, which can lead to liver cancer, failure, or even death. It also showed that higher exposure to the chemical meant a greater risk of severe liver damage.



Even after adjusting for factors like age, sex, income, alcohol use, and metabolic health, people with PCE in their blood had 3.2 times higher odds of significant liver scarring. The risk rose even more sharply with higher PCE levels as each 1 ng/mL increase in PCE in the blood was linked to a fivefold rise in the odds of fibrosis.



'This study, the first to examine the association between PCE levels in humans and significant liver fibrosis, underscores the underreported role environmental factors may play in liver health,' said lead author Brian Lee.



'The findings suggest that exposure to PCE may be the reason why one person develops liver disease while someone with the exact same health and demographic profile does not.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News