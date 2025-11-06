Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF) ("Hannan" or the "Company") announces the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, November 6, 2025 (the "Meeting") in Vancouver, BC. Shareholders voted in favour of all the matters submitted before the Meeting as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated October 1, 2025, including:

Setting the size of the Board to five directors and electing the following as directors until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company: Michael Hudson, Georgina Carnegie, Nick DeMare, David Henstridge and Katty Vargas; Appointing Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year; and The ratification of the Company's Stock Option Plan, pursuant to which the Company may grant stock options up to 10% of its issued and outstanding common shares at the time of the grant.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board re-appointed Mr. Hudson as Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr. Harvey Lim as Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary. Messrs. DeMare, Henstridge and Ms. Carnegie were appointed as members of the Audit Committee.

