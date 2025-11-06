

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Cyprus decreased for the sixth month in a row in October amid steep declines in prices of clothing and footwear, food and beverages and utility costs, preliminary data from the statistical office Cystat showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index fell 0.33 percent year-on-year in October following a 0.65 percent decline in the previous month. The index has been on a decreasing trend since May.



Among the main components, the worst decline of 6.74 percent was logged in the clothing and footwear group. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages fell 2.14 percent. The housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels were 1.08 percent lower. Electricity prices decreased 7.54 percent from a year ago.



The biggest increase was logged in the restaurants and hotels category, where prices rose 4.44 percent. Costs of education, recreation and culture, health and communication also rose.



The CPI rose 0.46 percent on a month-on-month basis in October.



