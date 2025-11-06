INVENTIVA: Statement of total voting rights and shares forming the company's share capital as October 20, 2025

Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code

Market: Euronext Paris

ISIN code / Mnemo: FR0013233012 / IVA

Web site: www . i n v e n t i v a p ha r m a. c om







Date Number of Shares Outstanding





Total voting rights,

gross (1)





Total voting rights,

net (2) October 20th, 2025 145 951 274 158 653 570 158 594 019

(1)The total number of gross (or "theoretical") voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.



(2)The total number of net (or "exercisable at a Shareholders' Meeting") voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended, i.e. treasury shares (including shares purchased under the liquidity contract). It is released in order to ensure that the public is properly informed.





