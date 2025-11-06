Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DLV9 | ISIN: FR0013233012 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IV
Tradegate
06.11.25 | 16:13
3,800 Euro
+5,56 % +0,200
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVENTIVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVENTIVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6603,76022:20
3,7153,78521:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2025 22:10 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INVENTIVA: Statement of total voting rights and shares forming the company's share capital as October 20, 2025

Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code
Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN code / Mnemo: FR0013233012 / IVA
Web site: www.inventivapharma.com




Date 		Number of Shares Outstanding


Total voting rights,
gross (1)


Total voting rights,
net (2)
October 20th, 2025 145 951 274 158 653 570 158 594 019

(1)The total number of gross (or "theoretical") voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2)The total number of net (or "exercisable at a Shareholders' Meeting") voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended, i.e. treasury shares (including shares purchased under the liquidity contract). It is released in order to ensure that the public is properly informed.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris

Contacts

Inventiva
Pascaline Clerc
EVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs
media@inventivapharma.com (mailto:media@inventivapharma.com)
+1 202 499 8937		ICR Healthcare
Media Relations
Alexis Feinberg
inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com (mailto:inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com)
+1 203 939 2225		ICR Healthcare
Investor relations
Patricia L. Bank
patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com (mailto:patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com)
+1 415 513 1284

Attachment

  • Inventiva - PR - number of shares and voting rights as at October 20 2025 - EN- 11 06 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b05f77e6-f12a-4196-a963-932e47faada2)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.