Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Issues Letter to Shareholders

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) ("Unusual Machines" or the "Company"), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced it filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the third quarter of 2025 and provided the following letter to its shareholders from CEO Allan Evans.

Dear Shareholders,

This shareholder letter follows the completion of our third quarter of 2025. It has been another record revenue quarter. It is also our first profitable quarter with a net gain of $0.05 per share. We achieved the highest margins in our history and saw great returns on our corporate investments. We closed a financing for $48.5 million of gross proceeds during the quarter and raised another $72.1 million in gross proceeds last month on our ATM. We want to take this opportunity to provide context and deeper insights into our business and discuss Unusual Machines' future.

Operations Update

Unusual Machines revenue for the third quarter was about $2.13 million which represents a year over year increase for the quarter of approximately 39%. This is our best revenue quarter of all time for the sixth consecutive quarter and was achieved through increasing enterprise sales offsetting weak consumer demand. For the first quarter ever, enterprise sales exceeded 50% of our total revenue. This allowed us to continue to improve gross margins to 39% which represents our highest quarterly margins to date. We expect the increase in enterprise sales to continue throughout 2025 and extend into 2026. We already have more than $16 million in purchase order commitments that we expect to fulfill in Q4 of 2025 through Q2 of 2026. We have a variety of GAAP results that obscure cashflow including $2.1 million in non-cash stock compensation expense and $5.8 million in unrealized gains from our investment strategy. Our non-GAAP adjusted numbers for the third quarter after taking into account the non-cash and non-recurring items resulted in an adjusted net loss from operations of $0.9 million (see Table 2).

Cash Position

We prioritize managing our cash position and cash flow. We started the third quarter with $38.9 million and finished the quarter with $64.3 million. We have subsequently raised an additional $72.1 million in gross proceeds through our ATM in October. The breakdown of the cash position change over the quarter (see Table 1) provides greater detail into our expenses. Total expenses are increasing as we rapidly grow, and we expect it to take a few quarters until revenue and operational gains catch up. We still absolutely prioritize prudent spending and are seeking to get to being consistently cash flow positive in late 2026.

Cap Table Changes

The financings have changed our capitalization table substantially. Unusual Machines now has 36.8 million of common shares outstanding with no shareholder to our knowledge owning more than 9.9% of the total. We have over $133 million in cash as of today (which includes the ATM, but excludes investments and inventory), and $0 in debt. Given the cash position, limited cash burn, improving revenues, and diversified shareholder base; we believe the company is in a very strong position to continue to grow quickly.

Looking Ahead

Our priorities moving forward are clear:

Grow Revenue: We are being aggressive. This quarter enterprise sales overtook consumer sales and we have over $16 million in purchase orders that we plan on fulfilling in less than a year. We expect these bookings to continue to increase as the government reopens and more of the 2025 and 2026 U.S. Government fiscal budgets are spent on drones.

Grow the Company: We have been scaling as quickly as we can. On Monday, we onboarded 31 new employees to help build motors and drone kits. We have expanded from our initial 7,000 square feet and expect to have approximately 70,000 square feet under lease by the end of 2025 with 60,000 square feet dedicated to manufacturing and fulfillment of drone components.

Get to Cash Flow Positive: We were profitable this quarter, but we don't expect that to consistently happen over the next year. We are growing with the focus of our efforts driving us toward positive cash flow once we have scaled to the next revenue milestones. Accounting for growth, we expect to need $30 million in an annual revenue run rate to reach this target and are working toward getting there in 2026.

We are enthusiastic about the future of Unusual Machines. The company is in a great position to capitalize on enterprise sales and take advantage of macroeconomic factors to continue rapidly scaling. We are doing everything we can to capture market share and deliver great products for our customers. We appreciate you all for the confidence and support in our vision. Please reach out with any questions or comments.

Sincerely,

Allan Evans

CEO of Unusual Machines

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenues totaled approximately $2.13 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to $1.53 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 which was a 39% increase for the third quarter year over year.

Revenues totaled approximately $6.30 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to pro forma revenue of $4.06 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, which represents a 55% increase for the first nine months year over year.

Gross margin for the third quarter was approximately 39%, which improved related to the increase in enterprise sales, increasing costs related to tariffs and expanding certain retail margins. Our gross margin for the first nine months of the year is approximately 34%.

Our loss from operations was approximately $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to an operating loss of $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Included in this is non-cash stock compensation expense of $2.1 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Interest income was $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 related to interest earned from our cash balance which increased from our recent common stock offerings.

Unrealized gain from short term trading securities was $5.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 related to investment gains from our investments made during the third quarter.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter 2025 was approximately $1.6 million or $0.05 per share as compared to a net loss of approximately $2.1 million for the third quarter 2024 or $0.30 per share. The improvement in net income from a net loss position during the third quarter primarily related to the increase in our other income from unrealized gains in our short term trading securities and interest income.

We had approximately $64.3 million of cash as of September 30, 2025 as compared to $3.7 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in cash primarily relates to our common stock offerings completed in May and July 2025 and cash exercise of warrants in February 2025. See table 1 for additional details.

For further information concerning our financial results, see the tables attached to this shareholders' letter.

Non-GAAP - Financial Measures

This shareholder letter includes both financial measures in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss), and cash flow from operating activities, liquidity or any other financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our management uses and relies on adjusted net loss, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe that management, analysts, and shareholders benefit from referring to the following non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of items that affect comparability. Our management recognizes that the non-GAAP financial measure has inherent limitations because of the excluded items described below.

We have included in Table 2 a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that providing the non-GAAP financial measure, together with reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between the Company and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance.

Table 1

Cash balance at June 30, 2025 $ 38.9M Q3 cash financings: Registered direct offering 44.9M Employee stock option exercises 0.2M Interest income 0.7M Q3 cash spend: Normal operations (1.0M) Non-recurring legal and transaction expenses (0.3M) Non-recurring investor relations (0.9M) Inventory build up (6.0M) Motor facility equipment purchases (1.3M) Short-term investments (11.0M) Cash Balance at September 30, 2025 $ 64.3M

Table 2

Net income for three months ended September 30, 2025 $ 1.6M Q3 non-cash income and expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025: Stock compensation expense 2.1M Unrealized gains from short term investments ($5.8M) Q3 non-recurring expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025: Investor relations 0.9M Legal expenses related to acquisitions 0.3M Adjusted net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025 $ (0.9M)

Unusual Machines, Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,285,750 $ 3,757,323 Short-term investments 16,849,713 - Accounts receivable 309,544 66,575 Inventories 3,118,491 1,335,503 Prepaid inventory 6,921,679 904,728 Other current assets 218,871 31,500 Total current assets 91,704,048 6,095,629 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 1,728,661 570 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 1,268,278 323,514 Other assets 84,693 59,426 Goodwill 7,402,906 7,402,906 Intangible assets, net 2,164,264 2,225,530 Unallocated purchase price provisional, Rotor Lab (See note 3) 8,725,968 - Total non-current assets 21,374,770 10,011,946 Total assets $ 113,078,818 $ 16,107,575 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,167,242 $ 668,732 Operating lease liability 247,957 67,820 Deferred revenue 1,518,736 197,117 Contingent consideration 3,000,000 - Total current liabilities 5,933,935 933,669 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 93,793 93,793 Operating lease liability - non-current 1,035,175 262,171 Total non-current liabilities 1,128,968 355,964 Total liabilities 7,062,903 1,289,633 Commitments and contingencies (See note 13) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized (See note 10) Series A preferred stock - $0.01 par value, 4,250 designated and 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Series B preferred stock - $0.01 par value, 1,000 designated and 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Series C preferred stock - $0.01 par value, 3,000 designated and 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Common stock - $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 authorized and 31,568,949 and 15,122,018 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 315,688 151,221 Additional paid in capital 150,239,016 50,580,235 Accumulated deficit (44,541,067 ) (35,913,514 ) Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment 2,278 - Total stockholders' equity 106,015,915 14,817,942 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 113,078,818 $ 16,107,575

Unusual Machines, Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 2,134,588 $ 1,531,264 $ 6,300,857 $ 3,561,303 Cost of goods sold 1,294,200 1,131,777 4,168,984 2,569,209 Gross Margin 840,388 399,487 2,131,873 992,094 Operating Expenses Operations 636,705 218,126 1,343,584 544,220 Research and development 39,369 15,000 110,002 42,078 Sales and marketing 373,539 252,253 883,514 795,643 General and administrative 4,730,063 1,374,989 15,151,160 3,728,749 Depreciation and amortization 22,449 171 63,635 513 Total operating expenses 5,802,125 1,860,539 17,551,894 5,111,203 Loss from operations (4,961,737 ) (1,461,052 ) (15,420,021 ) (4,119,109 ) Other income and (expense) Interest income 715,489 180 942,755 180 Unrealized gain in short term investments 5,849,713 - 5,849,713 - Interest expense - (41,465 ) - (101,648 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - (685,151 ) - (685,151 ) Change in fair value of derivatives and warrant liabilities - 43,238 - 43,238 Other income and (expense) 6,565,202 (683,198 ) 6,792,468 (743,381 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,603,465 $ (2,144,250 ) $ (8,627,553 ) $ (4,862,490 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.30 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.63 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.30 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.63 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 30,002,179 7,147,866 22,610,516 7,749,285 Diluted 30,581,194 7,147,866 22,610,516 7,749,285

Unusual Machines, Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Series A, Preferred Stock Series B, Preferred Stock Series C, Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional Paid-In Accumulated Total Stockholders' Shares Value Shares Value Shares Value Shares Value Capital Deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2023 - $ - 190 $ 2 - $ - 3,217,255 $ 32,173 $ 5,315,790 $ (3,933,046 ) $ 1,414,919 Issuance of common shares as settlement - - - - - - 16,086 161 64,183 - 64,344 Issuance of common shares, initial public offering, net of offering costs - - - - - - 1,250,000 12,500 3,837,055 - 3,849,555 Issuance of common shares, business combination - - - - - - 4,250,000 42,500 16,957,500 - 17,000,000 Conversion of preferred shares - - (120 ) (1 ) - - 600,000 6,000 (5,999 ) - - Net loss - - - - - - - - - (1,106,002 ) (1,106,002 ) Balance, March 31, 2024 - $ - 70 $ 1 - $ - 9,333,341 $ 93,334 $ 26,168,529 $ (5,039,048 ) $ 21,222,816 Conversion of preferred shares - - (20 ) - - - 100,000 1,000 (1,000 ) - - Issuance of common shares, equity incentive plan - - - - - - 977,899 9,779 (9,779 ) - - Stock compensation expense - vested stock - - - - - - - - 346,854 - 346,854 Stock option compensation expense - - - - - - - - 14,389 - 14,389 Net loss - - - - - - - - - (1,612,238 ) (1,612,238 ) Balance, June 30, 2024 - $ - 50 $ 1 - $ - 10,411,240 $ 104,113 $ 26,518,993 $ (6,651,286 ) $ 19,971,821 Issuance of common shares, equity incentive plan - - - - - - 23,743 237 (237 ) - - Exchange of common shares for Series A preferred 4,250 43 - - - - (4,250,000 ) (42,500 ) 42,457 - - Exchange of convertible note for Series C preferred - - - - 210 2 - - 999,998 - 1,000,000 Stock compensation expense - vested stock - - - - - - - - 375,345 - 375,345 Stock option compensation expense - - - - - - - - 23,086 - 23,086 Net loss - - - - - - - - - (2,144,250 ) (2,144,250 ) Balance, September 30, 2024 4,250 $ 43 50 $ 1 210 $ 2 6,184,983 $ 61,850 $ 27,959,642 $ (8,795,536 ) $ 19,226,002

Unusual Machines, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

For the Three and Nine Months September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Series A, Preferred Stock Series B, Preferred Stock Series C, Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional Paid-In Accumulated Other Comprehensive Accumulated Total Stockholders' Shares Value Shares Value Shares Value Shares Value Capital Deficit Income Equity Balance, December 31, 2024 - $ - - $ - - $ - 15,122,018 $ 151,221 $ 50,580,235 $ (35,913,514 ) $ - $ 14,817,942 Issuance of common shares, equity incentive plan - - - - - - 483,546 4,835 (4,835 ) - - - Issuance of common shares for exercise of warrants - - - - - - 1,224,606 12,246 2,424,720 - - 2,436,966 Stock compensation expense - vested stock - - - - - - - - 1,883,433 - - 1,883,433 Stock compensation expense - - - - - - - - 22,940 - - 22,940 Net loss - - - - - - - - (3,266,279 ) - (3,266,279 ) Balance, March 31, 2025 - $ - - $ - - $ - 16,830,170 $ 168,302 $ 54,906,493 $ (39,179,793 ) $ - $ 15,895,002 Issuance of common shares, Management/BOD - - - - - - 208,336 2,082 (2,082 ) - - - Issuance of common shares, Option exercises - - - - - - 94,650 947 366,923 - - 367,870 Issuance of common shares, consulting services - - - - - - 4,630 46 (46 ) - - - Issuance of common shares, advisory board - - - - - - 150,000 1,500 (1,500 ) - - - Issuance of common shares, public offering - - - - - - 8,000,000 80,000 36,416,000 - - 36,496,000 Stock option compensation expense - - - - - - - - 576,831 - - 576,831 Stock Compensation expense - vested stock - - - - - - - - 4,936,497 - - 4,936,497 Net loss - - - - - - - - - (6,964,739 ) - (6,964,739 ) Balance, June 30, 2025 - $ - - $ - - $ - 25,287,786 $ 252,877 $ 97,199,116 $ (46,144,532 ) $ - 51,307,461 Issuance of common shares, Management/BOD - - - - - - 589,232 5,892 (5,892 ) - - - Issuance of common shares, Option exercises - - - - - - 25,250 253 133,487 - - 133,740 Issuance of common shares, consulting services - - - - - - 1,539 15 (15 ) - - - Issuance of common shares, public offering - - - - - - 5,000,000 50,000 44,851,000 - - 44,901,000 Issuance of common shares, Rotor Lab acquisition - - - - - - 656,642 6,566 5,916,345 - - 5,922,911 Issuance of common shares - warrant exercises - - - - - - 8,500 85 42,415 - - 42,500 Stock compensation expense - - - - - - - - 114,960 - - 114,960 Stock compensation expense - vested stock - - - - - - - - 1,987,600 - - 1,987,600 Net income - - - - - - - - - 1,603,465 - 1,603,465 Equity adjustment from foreign currency translation - - - - - - - - - - 2,278 2,278 Balance, September 30, 2025 - $ - - $ - - $ - 31,568,949 $ 315,688 $ 150,239,016 $ (44,541,067 ) $ 2,278 $ 106,015,915

Unusual Machines, Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (8,627,553 ) $ (4,862,490 ) Depreciation and amortization 63,635 513 Stock compensation expense as settlement - 64,344 Stock compensation expense 9,522,261 759,673 Unrealized gains from short term investments (5,849,713 ) - Bad debt 12,146 - Change in fair value for warrant and derivative liabilities - (43,239 ) Loss on debt extinguishment, non-cash component - 663,250 Change in assets: Accounts receivable (122,696 ) (73,109 ) Inventory (1,746,100 ) 337,562 Prepaid inventory (6,016,951 ) (319,532 ) Other assets (165,529 ) (29,100 ) Operating lease right-of-use asset 72,202 - Change in liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 406,399 630,595 Operating lease liabilities (80,346 ) (33,056 ) Customer deposits and other current liabilities 1,137,953 186,076 Net cash used in operating activities (11,394,294 ) (2,718,513 ) Cash flows from investing activities Cash portion of consideration paid for acquisition of businesses, net of cash received 93,054 (852,801 ) Investments in short term securities (11,000,000 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (1,550,687 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (12,457,633 ) (852,801 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common shares, IPO - 5,000,000 Proceeds from issuance of common shares, public offering 40,000,000 - Proceeds from issuance of common shares, registered direct 48,500,000 - Proceeds from option exercises 501,610 - Proceeds from issuance of common shares, warrant exercises 2,479,466 - Common share issuance offering costs (7,103,000 ) (637,687 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 84,378,076 4,362,313 Net increase in cash 60,526,149 790,999 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,278 - Cash, beginning of period 3,757,323 894,773 Cash, end of period $ 64,285,750 $ 1,685,772 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Non-cash consideration paid for assets acquired and liabilities assumed $ 8,922,911 $ 19,000,000 Non-cash right of use asset and liability $ 973,443 $ - Deferred acquisition costs $ - $ 100,000 Deferred offering costs recorded as reduction of proceeds $ - $ 512,758

