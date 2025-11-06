Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - James Anderson (the "Investor") announces update to his ownership of common shares in the capital of MyndTec Inc. (the "Issuer") (the "Common Shares") and common share purchase warrants of the Issuer (the "Warrants").

On November 4, 2025, the Issuer completed the seventh tranche (the "Seventh Tranche") of a private placement of units ("Units") announced on January 30, 2025. 262,027 Units were issued pursuant to the Seventh Tranche at a price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one Common Share and One Half (1/2) Warrant (each an "November 2025 Placement Warrant"). Each whole November 2025 Placement Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.24 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing date.

The Investor acquired 262,027 Units pursuant to the Seventh Tranche.

Prior to the completion of the Seventh Tranche, the Investor owned directly, and indirectly through Life Beyond Barriers, LLC ("LBB"), 10,852,899 Common Shares and 4,925,719 Warrants, representing approximately 46.39% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Prior to the completion of a sixth tranche announced on October 16, 2025, the Investor owned directly, and indirectly through LBB, 10,589,471 Common Shares and 4,794,005 Warrants, representing approximately 45.76% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Prior to the completion of a fifth tranche announced on October 2, 2025, the Investor owned directly, and indirectly through LBB, 10,067,365 Common Shares and 4,532,952 Warrants, representing approximately 44.47% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Following the completion of the Seventh Tranche and as of the date hereof, the Investor owns directly, and indirectly through LBB, 11,114,926 Common Shares and 5,056,733 Warrants, representing approximately 47.00% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The transaction was made in the ordinary course of business, for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Issuer. The Investor may from time to time acquire additional common shares or warrants, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional common shares or warrants or may continue to hold the common shares or warrants.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273464

SOURCE: James Anderson