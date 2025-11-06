

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Solventum Corporation (SOLV) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.26 billion, or $7.22 per share. This compares with $122 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Solventum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $263 million or $1.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to $2.09 billion from $2.08 billion last year.



Solventum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.98 - $6.08



