

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $959 million, or $7.33 per share. This compares with $684 million, or $5.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $962 million or $7.57 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $4.412 billion from $4.060 billion last year.



Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $959 Mln. vs. $684 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.33 vs. $5.04 last year. -Revenue: $4.412 Bln vs. $4.060 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News