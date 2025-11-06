MSC Industrial Direct Co.: MSC Industrial Supply Co. to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MELVILLE, NY AND DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM), a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced the following upcoming investor events:

Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference Stephens Annual Investment Conference When: November 11, 2025 November 18, 2025 Attendees: Erik Gershwind, CEO Ryan Mills, Head of Investor Relations Erik Gershwind, CEO Ryan Mills, Head of Investor Relations Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. CST Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CST

A real-time audio webcast of both fireside chats can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of MSC Industrial Supply Co. Investor Relations website at https://investor.mscdirect.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be available after the conclusion of each fireside chat and can be accessed on the MSC Industrial Supply Co. Investor Relations website.

Contact Information Investors: Media: Ryan Mills, CFA Leah Kelso Head of Investor Relations VP, Communications and Sales Enablement Rmills@mscdirect.com Leah.Kelso@mscdirect.com

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.5 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

