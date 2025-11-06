Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures to Participate in AI INFRA SUMMIT 4 in San Francisco

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTCID:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company"), an energy innovation company positioned at the nexus of energy and AI infrastructure, is pleased to announce its participation in the AI Infra Summit 4, with its partner Infracore, taking place November 7 in San Francisco, CA.

AI Infra Summit 4 brings together the top minds shaping the future of infrastructure -- from breakthrough founders to enterprise leaders, builders, and hyperscale giants.

JEV recently announced details of its inaugural build-to-suit AI data center location, the Morrison Data Center Site ("MDC"), situated on the Company's energy asset infrastructure in Noble County, Oklahoma.

MDC offers access to extensive foundational data center infrastructure, including grid power, a plentiful supply of low-price natural gas, water and multiple diverse backbone fiber sources. Existing site assets include 70 miles of gas gathering pipelines with corresponding rights-of-way, electrical grid infrastructure, 10 million gallons of on-site water storage, 2 million gallons via pipeline, and fiber connectivity. The Data Center campus is supported by multiple 345Kv backbone transmission lines.

MDC's strategic location between Oklahoma City and Tulsa, combined with its robust infrastructure, makes it an ideal site for AI data center clients seeking to expand their U.S. Midcontinent footprint.

Oklahoma has rapidly emerged as a leading hub for AI data center development, with major technology companies including Google investing billions to build out AI infrastructure across the state -- including projects located near JEV's MDC site.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is uniquely positioned at the nexus of energy and AI infrastructure. Leveraging our long-producing oil and gas joint venture assets and robust Oklahoma infrastructure, we are deploying scalable, on-site power solutions to build cutting-edge build-to-suit AI Data Centers. With direct access to abundant, low-cost natural gas, we deliver efficient, high-performance energy solutions -- reducing waste, maximizing output, and unlocking long-term value in the rapidly converging AI and energy markets.

At JEV, our mission is clear: to innovate relentlessly, optimize energy resources, and power tomorrow's breakthroughs, one bold step at a time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. ("Jericho") regarding future events, performance, or results, and are often identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "may," "will," "could," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include regulatory approvals, general economic conditions, industry risks, access to capital, technological development risks, and those described in Jericho's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, but Jericho cannot guarantee future results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, Jericho undertakes no obligation to update or revise them.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ?the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of ?this release.

