Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended September 30, 2025.

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025, are available at www.inmedpharma.com, www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov.

Eric A. Adams, InMed Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Fiscal 2026 is shaping up to be another strong year for InMed as we advance our lead program INM-901 toward clinical readiness. INM-901 continues to demonstrate compelling data across multiple preclinical models, reinforcing its potential as a differentiated small-molecule therapy targeting Alzheimer's disease. With IND-enabling activities advancing, we are entering an important stage in translating INM-901's scientific promise into clinical evaluation."

Mr. Adams continued, "On the corporate front, the addition of two new directors further strengthens our Board's breadth of expertise and supports our continued growth and strategic execution. Additionally, the Company closed the quarter with approximately $9.3 million in cash allowing us to execute on program milestones into the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026."

Business Update - Pharmaceutical Development Programs

INM-901: Targeting multiple biological pathways associated with Alzheimer's disease

InMed's proprietary small-molecule drug candidate INM-901 continues to advance as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease through its multiple mechanisms of action targeting several biological pathways associated with disease progression. This quarter, management presented a scientific poster at the 2025 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) entitled, "Therapeutic Potential of INM-901 in Mitigating Alzheimer's Disease Pathology: Insights from a Long-term 5xFAD Mouse Model Study ".

This study measured hippocampal RNA expression, inflammatory markers, immunohistochemistry and behavioral differences using a 7-month treatment duration in subjects with more advanced disease to validate and expand upon previous findings, which demonstrated improvements in cognitive function, anxiety-related behavior, and sensory responsiveness. Through the remainder of fiscal 2026, InMed plans to further develop its Alzheimer's program, advancing Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls ("CMC") activities and preparing for a pre-IND meeting with the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and GLP-enabling studies to support an IND submission.

INM-089: Neuroprotection in the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration ("AMD")

INM-089 is a proprietary small-molecule drug candidate under investigation for the treatment of dry AMD. The Company continues to advance preclinical studies demonstrating significant functional and pathological improvements in a dry AMD disease study model.

Financial Commentary:

BayMedica commercial business generated revenues of $1.1 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, compared to $1.3 million for the same period last year, reflecting an 11% decrease. This decrease is primarily attributed to pricing adjustments on BayMedica's products over the prior year. Cost of goods sold decreased by 7% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in cost of goods sold is primarily the result of the Company lowering its supply chain and manufacturing costs which has led to improved margins over time.

The Company's research and development expenses were $0.6 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, compared with $0.7 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily due to reduced spending on external contractors and compensation. We expect research and development expenses to increase substantially through the remainder of fiscal year 2026 as the Company advances preclinical work and IND-enabling studies on INM-901.

The Company incurred general and administrative expenses of $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. We anticipate general and administrative expenses to remain relatively stable for the remainder of fiscal 2026.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents were $9.3 million, which compares to $11.1 million on June 30, 2025. The Company continues to closely monitor expenses while advancing its pharmaceutical pipeline candidates. Based on current forecasts, the Company expects its cash will be sufficient to fund its planned operating expenses and capital expenditure into the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026, depending on the level and timing of BayMedica commercial revenues, as well as the level and timing of our operating expenses.

Table 1. Consolidated Balance Sheet

Expressed in U.S. Dollars







September 30,



June 30,







2025



2025







(unaudited)







ASSETS



$



$

Current













Cash and cash equivalents



9,331,077



11,075,871

Short-term investments



42,859



43,384

Accounts receivable, net



343,469



465,104

Inventories, net



890,807



961,173

Prepaids and other current assets



191,755



321,747

Total current assets



10,799,967



12,867,279













Non-Current









Property, equipment and ROU assets, net



881,549



992,199

Intangible assets, net



1,579,569



1,620,562

Other assets



100,000



100,000

Total Assets



13,361,085



15,580,040













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



1,130,219



1,404,283

Current portion of lease obligations



424,765



435,507

Total current liabilities



1,554,984



1,839,790













Non-current









Lease obligations, net of current portion



215,478



305,755

Total Liabilities



1,770,462



2,145,545

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)





















Shareholders' Equity









Common shares, no par value, unlimited authorized shares: 2,604,186 and 2,002,186 as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively, issued and outstanding



91,806,396



91,221,174

Additional paid-in capital



38,620,449



39,322,644

Accumulated deficit



(118,964,791 )

(117,237,892 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income



128,569



128,569

Total Shareholders' Equity



11,590,623



13,434,495

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



13,361,085



15,580,040



Table 2. Consolidated Statements of Operations

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



For the Three Months Ended





September 30,

2025



September 30,

2024







$



$

















Sales



1,120,121



1,264,638

Cost of sales



716,962



771,225

Gross profit



403,159



493,413













Operating Expenses









Research and development



581,612



700,145

General and administrative



1,532,015



1,492,961

Amortization and depreciation



53,202



54,579

Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss



56,994



(19,310 ) Total operating expenses



2,223,823



2,228,375













Other Income (Expense)









Interest and other income



93,765



57,094

Loss before income tax expense



(1,726,899 )

(1,677,868 )











Income tax expense



-



-

Net loss for the period



(1,726,899 )

(1,677,868 )











Net loss per share for the period









Basic and diluted



(0.44 )

(2.71 ) Weighted average outstanding common shares









Basic and diluted



3,954,549



620,127



Table 3. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Expressed in U.S. Dollars







For the Three Months Ended







September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024

Cash provided by (used in):



$



$

















Operating Activities













Net loss



(1,726,899 )

(1,677,868 ) Items not requiring cash:









Amortization and depreciation



53,202



54,579

Share-based compensation



20,205



28,964

Amortization of right-of-use assets



103,478



90,401

Unrealized foreign exchange loss



1,358



5,270

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Inventories



70,366



24,251

Prepaids and other currents assets



129,992



328,867

Accounts receivable



122,160



67,624

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(274,066 )

(642,392 ) Payments on lease obligations



(107,412 )

(106,506 ) Total cash used in operating activities



(1,607,616 )

(1,826,810 )











Investing Activities









Sale of short-term investments



20,957



21,324

Purchase of short-term investments



(20,957 )

(21,324 ) Total cash used in investing activities



-



-













Financing Activities









Proceeds from the private placement



-



1,030,063

Share issuance costs



(137,178 )

(191,824 ) Total cash provided by financing activities



(137,178 )

838,239













Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period



(1,744,794 )

(988,571 ) Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the period



11,075,871



6,571,610

Cash and cash equivalents end of the period



9,331,077



5,583,039













SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION:









Cash paid during the period for:









Income taxes $

-



-

Interest $

-

$ -











-

SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Recognition of Right-of-use asset and corresponding operating lease $

-

$ 187,223



About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "potential", "possible", "would" and similar expressions. Such statements, based as they are on current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown, many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements about: the potential efficacy of INM-901, INM-901's ability to treat Alzheimer's, marketability and uses for INM-901; data from its INM-901 program at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025; statements regarding InMed's belief in the potential of INM-901 as a multi-mechanism small molecule drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease; fiscal 2026 is shaping up to be another strong year for InMed advancing INM-901 toward clinical readiness; entering an important stage in translating INM-901's scientific promise into clinical evaluation; the advancement of chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) activities, the planning of GLP-enabling studies, and the preparation of an IND submission; the further development, potential efficacy, and marketability of INM-089 for dry age-related macular degeneration; expectations regarding the sufficiency of the Company's strengthened balance sheet to fund operations, advance pharmaceutical development programs, and achieve milestones into the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026; and, other business initiatives, strategies, and prospects of the Company.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed's stand-alone business is disclosed in InMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

