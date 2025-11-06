

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dropbox, Inc (DBX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $123.8 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $106.7 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dropbox, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $196.7 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $634.4 million from $638.8 million last year.



Dropbox, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $123.8 Mln. vs. $106.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $634.4 Mln vs. $638.8 Mln last year.



