Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - VIQ Solutions Inc . (TSXV: VQS) ("VIQ" or the "Company"), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, will release its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, after market close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

