

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Celanese Corporation (CE), a chemical and specialty materials company, on Thursday reported a third-quarter net loss of $1.3 billion or $12.39 per share, compared to a net income of $245 million or $1.03 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $1.34, compared to $2.41 per share last year.



Net sales for the quarter were $2.42 billion, compared to $2.65 billion last year.



The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share to be $0.85 to $1.00.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News