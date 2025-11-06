

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - About 64,000 Inkari Plush Alpaca toys have been recalled due to a risk of serious injury or death from a choking hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled toys are intended for children under three years of age, and the eyes can detach, which violates the small parts ban, posing a choking hazard to children.



The recall involves five collections of Inkari's plush alpaca toys: naturals, baristas, rainbow, monsterfluffs, and limited edition. The recalled wool stuffed toys were sold in white, ivory, light brown, dark brown, black, pink, purple, light blue, and mixed-colors, and in four different sizes: mini (about 6 inches tall), small (about 9 inches tall), medium (about 12 inches tall) and large (about 19 inches tall).



The recalled toys were sold at specialty stores nationwide and on Amazon.com, Etsy.com and Inkari-alpaca.com from November 2020 through July 2025 for between $25 and $100.



