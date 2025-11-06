

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release September figures for household spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, spending was up 0.6 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year.



Malaysia will provide September numbers for industrial production; in August, output was up 4.9 percent on year.



Taiwan will see October data for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports surged 25.1 percent on year and exports soared an annual 33.8 percent for a trade surplus of $12.40 billion.



