

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cable One, Inc. (CABO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $86.53 million, or $14.52 per share. This compares with $44.21 million, or $7.58 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to $376.01 million from $393.55 million last year.



Cable One, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



