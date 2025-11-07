

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) on Thursday posted stronger earnings for the third quarter of 2025, as premium volumes were largely steady.



Gross premiums written totaled $8.26 billion, essentially unchanged from $8.30 billion a year earlier, while net insurance revenue rose to $6.82 billion, up from $6.50 billion in Q3 2024.



Operating income from property and casualty operations increased to $1.78 billion, compared with $1.52 billion last year.



Net income increased to $1.15 billion, up from $1.03 billion last year, supported by stronger operating performance and reduced finance expense.



FFH.TO closed Thursday's trading at CAD 2,212.91 down CAD 14.31 or 0.64 percent on the Toronto stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News