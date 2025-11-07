

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $115.54 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $94.15 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Trade Desk, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $220.72 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to $739.43 million from $628.01 million last year.



The Trade Desk, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $115.54 Mln. vs. $94.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $739.43 Mln vs. $628.01 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $840 Million



