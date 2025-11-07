

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $401 million, or $6.46 per share. This compares with $186 million, or $2.92 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 25.2% to $1.022 billion from $0.816 billion last year.



Genmab A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $401 Mln. vs. $186 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.46 vs. $2.92 last year. -Revenue: $1.022 Bln vs. $0.816 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.5 - $3.7 Bln



