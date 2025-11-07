

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 1.8 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 303,214 yen.



That missed expectations for an increase of 2.5 percent and was down from 1.3 percent in August.



On a monthly basis, household spending was down 0.7 percent after rising 0.6 percent in the previous month.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 510,935 yen, roughly unchanged from the previous year.



