KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 6, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has started the development of a new AI chatbot service for the Japan Pension Service, integrating generative AI into its existing chatbot for pension-related consultations and inquiries. The new service, which will commence in April 2026, is designed to significantly improve response quality and user satisfaction, while streamlining staff operations.The generative AI, delivered through a Fujitsu's Uvance offering that aims to optimize communication between consumers and businesses, will primarily be used to draft Q&A data for inquiry responses [1]. Starting in April 2026, the service will also introduce multilingual support for English, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and Tagalog, alongside the current Japanese language version.Moving forward, the Japan Pension Service is exploring the expansion of its digital channels for pension consultations and inquiries. Fujitsu will support these efforts by enhancing services tailored to the unique characteristics and needs of both employers and individuals, and by promoting their wider adoption. Fujitsu is committed to facilitating the creation of a digital channel environment where various procedures can be completed online. This will lead to improved response quality and user satisfaction and further reduce the burden on Japan Pension Service staff in handling consultations and inquiries.Under its Uvance business model to solve societal issues, Fujitsu will continue to support the digitalization of all customer touchpoints to facilitate communications between consumers and businesses that foster trust and empathy and enhance the entire customer experience.BackgroundThe Japan Pension Service previously managed consultations and inquiries from beneficiaries, claimants, and employers through in-person visits to 312 pension offices and via telephone calls. In 2020, the Japan Pension Service introduced a chatbot for pension-related consultations and inquiries, powered by Fujitsu, that now serves approximately 600,000 users annually and is rated highly for its ease of use. However, the frequent need for Q&A data maintenance and updates, occurring more than twice monthly due to pension system revisions, presented a significant operational challenge.By integrating Fujitsu's generative AI into the chatbot service, the Japan Pension Service expects to alleviate staff workload and elevate the quality of Q&A responses. The generative AI will automatically generate draft Q&A responses when updates are needed due to pension system revisions, thereby significantly reducing the manual effort traditionally required for Q&A maintenance.[1] Utilization for drafting Q&A data:The actual responses provided by the chatbot will be based on information reviewed by human operators.