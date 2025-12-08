Kawasaki, Japan and Paris, France, Dec 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Scaleway, the leading European public cloud provider for AI builders, today announced a strategic collaboration towards the establishment of a sustainable AI utilization environment that also ensures data sovereignty. By combining Fujitsu's advanced processor development expertise with Scaleway's European cloud infrastructure expertise, the two companies aim to evaluate new ways to support efficient, responsible and secure AI deployment at scale. The collaboration, which commenced on November 27th with the signing of an MoU, will see Fujitsu combine its high-performance, energy-efficient Arm-based FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU platform and development capabilities with Scaleway's cloud infrastructure expertise.As part of their collaboration, Fujitsu and Scaleway will explore a new CPU-based option for AI inference processing for AI builders and enterprises in the European market, complementing traditional GPU-centric configurations. The companies will conduct joint testing and validations to create optimal infrastructure environments tailored to specific workloads. This will enable customers to select the most suitable platform based on their AI workload characteristics and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and help to address societal challenges such as increasing AI power consumption and supply chain risks.Through this collaboration, Fujitsu and Scaleway will contribute to the healthy development of a digital society in Europe by offering an energy-efficient CPU-based alternative alongside powerful GPU platforms, thereby supporting customers' business growth and Green Transformation (GX).Naoki Shinjo,SVP, Head of Advanced Technology Development Unit, at Fujitsu Limited, comments:"As AI's evolution accelerates at an incredible pace, its energy consumption has become a critical global challenge. The demand for optimal, flexible infrastructure to handle diverse workloads remains an urgent task. Our partnership with Scaleway is set to revolutionize this landscape. By fusing our cutting-edge technologies and deep expertise, we will create a truly power-efficient, CPU-based computing platform. This isn't just about optimizing our customers' Total Cost of Ownership and fueling their business growth; it's a powerful stride towards accelerating Europe's green transformation and building a sustainable future for everyone."Yann-Guirec Manac'h, Head of Hardware R&D at Scaleway, comments:"At Scaleway, our commitment to delivering unparalleled power efficiency in the cloud remains at the heart of everything we do, driving us to continuously innovate for a sustainable digital future.We are proud to announce our collaboration with Fujitsu, a partnership that will allow us to unlock new possibilities in efficient, responsible, and continuous AI innovation. By integrating FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU into our infrastructure, we aim to enhance our offerings and empower our customers with cutting-edge AI solutions. This collaboration not only strengthens our ability to meet the evolving demands of the market but also ensures that our customers have access to the most advanced, sustainable, and high-performance AI technologies tailored to their unique needs."Accelerating sustainable transformation and data sovereignty in EuropeThe rapid proliferation of generative AI has dramatically increased data center power consumption, creating a global societal challenge. In Europe, this has led to increased demand for infrastructures that reconcile performance, energy efficiency and data sovereignty. Specifically, many organizations now operate AI models continuously in production and require predictable performance, controlled operating costs and a reduced environmental footprint. CPU-based architectures are particularly well suited to these requirements because they offer stable performance, efficient energy use and simple integration within existing environments.Fujitsu, with its advanced computing technologies, is developing the FUJITSU-MONAKA processor, which employs world-leading technologies cultivated in its supercomputer development activities. Built on leading-edge 2-nanometer technology and featuring unique technologies such as its own microarchitecture optimized for advanced 3D packaging and ultra-low voltage circuit operation, it is designed to deliver both high performance and power efficiency across diverse computing applications including enterprise AI.Aligning with its objective to provide organizations, from innovative startups to large enterprises, with infrastructure that matches their operational and strategic requirements, Scaleway offers a full spectrum of cloud services, from its AI Factory with powerful GPUs to highly efficient computing infrastructure, to offer the appropriate architecture for each use case while maintaining full transparency on performance, cost and environmental impact.Building on their ongoing discussions to define key use cases, the two companies will commence this joint Proof of Concept (PoC) in the second half of 2026. [1] FUJITSU-MONAKA:This new technology applied to FUJITSU-MONAKA is based on results obtained from a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. About Scaleway SASScaleway is the European leader in public cloud and a true alternative to the US hyperscalers. A subsidiary of the iliad Group, Scaleway combines decades of infrastructure expertise with the agility of a state-of-the-art tech company. 