Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Advanced Gold Exploration (CSE: AUEX) ("Advanced Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Arndt Roehlig to its Board of Directors, President and CEO effective immediately.

Mr. Roehlig has served on numerous Canadian public company boards operating in the resource and technology sectors. As president and chief executive officer of various companies, Mr. Roehlig has raised millions of dollars for TSX Venture Exchange and CSE listed companies. Mr. Roehlig has decades of corporate experience in the management and development of publicly traded companies.

In addition, the Company would like to announce that Mr. James Atkinson has resigned as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Atkinson will continue to serve as a director of the Company and has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Radovan Danilovksy has resigned as a director of the Company, effective November 1, 2025. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Danilovksy and Mr. Atkinson for all their services in the past and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

Finally, the Company wishes to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $250,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the company and one-half of one whole transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.065 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The gross proceeds of the Offering shall be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company may pay certain eligible finders a cash commission of up to 10% of the gross proceeds received from subscribers introduced to the Company by such finder.

About Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.

Advanced Gold Exploration (formerly Advance United Holdings Inc.) is a Canadian mineral exploration company. The Company has acquired a portfolio of undervalued gold and copper properties and are increasing their value through the application of modern technology, new ideas and systematic exploration. The Company has a growing pipeline of similar properties that the company is looking to acquire. Advanced Gold is involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past projects -- with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them itself. The Company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time. The company believes it can enhance their economic value at today's prices. The Company finances the reworking historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value. The Company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders while seeking to reduce exploration risk, so that it can all advance in the shortest possible time frame.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

