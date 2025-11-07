

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback fell to 3-day lows of 1.3142 against the pound and 0.8060 against the franc.



The greenback dropped to a 1-week low of 152.83 against the yen and a 6-day low of 1.1552 against the euro.



The currency may find support around 1.40 against the pound, 0.76 against the franc, 142.00 against the yen and 1.20 against the euro.



