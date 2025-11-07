

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Uzbekistan Airways have finalized a firm order for eight additional 787 Dreamliners, converting previous options into confirmed purchases. This brings the airline's total commitment to 22 of Boeing's advanced widebody jets.



The newly ordered 787-9 aircraft will support Uzbekistan Airways' strategic expansion, enhancing its international route network with greater efficiency and passenger comfort



