

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Kakao Corp. (035720.KS) reported third quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 124.924 billion won up from 105.783 billion won last year.



Operating income increased to 208.048 billion won from 130.526 billion won in the prior year.



Quarterly sales grew to 2.087 trillion won from 1.921 trillion won in the previous year.



