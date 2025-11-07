

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd. (023530.KS) reported that its net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company for the third quarter widened to 56.638 billion won from 51.254 billion won in the prior year.



Operating income was 130.510 billion won down from 154.987 billion won in the prior year.



Sales for the quarter declined to 3.41 trillion won from 3.57 trillion won in the prior year.



