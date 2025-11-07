

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - House prices from the UK and foreign trade from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to grow 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in October, in contrast to the 0.3 percent decrease in September.



In the meantime, foreign trade data is due from Germany. Exports and imports are expected to grow 0.5 percent each in September.



At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France. The trade deficit is seen widening to EUR 5.9 billion in September from EUR 5.5 billion in August.



At 3.00 am ET, retail sales from the Czech Republic and foreign trade from Slovakia are due.



