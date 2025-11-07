

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (SGHHF) reported a profit for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY23.242 billion, or JPY38.44 per share. This compares with JPY25.491 billion, or JPY40.76 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to JPY782.582 billion from JPY708.029 billion last year.



SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY23.242 Bln. vs. JPY25.491 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY38.44 vs. JPY40.76 last year. -Revenue: JPY782.582 Bln vs. JPY708.029 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News