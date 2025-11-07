

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Proximus SA (PROX.BR), a provider of connectivity and digital services, on Friday reported weaker results for the third quarter of 2025, primarily impacted by decline in global segment revenue.



Income before taxes decreased 53.8% to €106 million from €230 million a year ago.



Operating income fell 47.5% to €146 million from €278 million in the prior year.



EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization declined 17.3% to €495 million, compared with €598 million a year earlier.



Excluding one-time items, underlying EBITDA was slightly lower at €475 million, down 1% from €480 million last year.



Net income dropped 53.7% to €86 million, from €185 million in the same period of 2024. Net income group share was €85 million, down from €182 million.



Underlying revenue declined 5.4% to €1.550 billion from €1.638 billion a year earlier, as a 19.4% fall in global revenue to €377 million offset stable domestic revenue of €1.191 billion.



Proximus plans to pay an interim dividend of €0.21 per share on December 5, to shareholders on record as of December 4, 2025.



Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 outlook, expecting domestic revenue to remain stable with group EBITDA growth of up to 1%.



