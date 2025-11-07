Vodafone Group PLC: Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile Announce New EU Satellite Constellation and Select Germany for European Sovereign Satellite Operations Centre

Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile select Germany for Satellite Operations Centre to further strengthen Europe's digital sovereignty.

Move follows establishment of Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile Luxembourg-headquartered satellite joint venture, SatCo.

Planned EU constellation to be equipped with a "command switch" to provide European oversight and security.

AST SpaceMobile filed with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) through Germany for registration of a new mid-band satellite constellation.

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vodafone Group and AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) have selected Germany as the location for their main Satellite Operations Centre. The centre will allocate, and map satellite connectivity used by SatCo to serve mobile network operators (MNOs) across Europe to ensure ubiquitous mobile broadband in underserved areas and support emergency services and disaster relief agencies. It will be located near either Munich or Hannover, depending on final negotiations with all relevant parties.

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, designed for both commercial and government applications. SatCo aims to provide a scalable European satellite mobile broadband service for use by MNOs to benefit all European citizens, businesses and public sector organisations. MNOs in 21 European Union (EU) member states and other European countries have expressed interest in adopting the service, with commercial launch planned to commence from 2026.

The planned EU constellation will include a comprehensive 'command switch' feature to support European oversight and security. This capability supports updating all telemetry, tracking, and control (TTC) encryption keys for both S-Band (used to connect smartphones from space) and Q/V-Band (used for links between satellites and earth stations). It also allows for the modification of service encryption keys for communications across the continent, as well as manages the activation, deactivation, and direction of satellite beams in Europe.

In addition to commercial mobile broadband, the constellation will support public protection and disaster relief efforts (PPDR). It does this by providing reliable, broadband-speed connectivity from space directly to the everyday smartphones and other cellular devices of emergency responders, even in the most dangerous and challenging environments.

Margherita Della Valle, CEO of Vodafone, said: "SatCo delivers a sovereign satellite solution to the whole of Europe. It will give European operators access to secure and resilient satellite communications, complementing existing terrestrial telecommunications networks. By establishing a satellite constellation in the EU and our principal command centre in Germany, we are ensuring the next frontier of communications infrastructure is firmly embedded in Europe."

"Together with Vodafone, we are accelerating the arrival of true mobile broadband from space across Europe," said Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. "Germany's Operations Centre will be the operations hub for our BlueBird constellation in Europe, enabling us to serve millions of users. Alongside our gateways, we are building a robust, secure infrastructure that ensures Europe stays connected with seamless mobile broadband, always."

The planned satellite constellation can also contribute to the development of a pan-European mobile broadband system, enhancing the communication and coordination of emergency services during crises and disasters, in line with the EU Critical Communication System (EUCCS) vision. In particular, the satellites will support frequency bands that are suitable for PPDR radio communications, subject to national decisions and deployment choices.

While many functions are automated, specialist engineers at the Operations Centre will monitor and respond to extraterrestrial events such as solar flares, as well as manage issues that arise on Earth. It will also house one of a network of SatCo ground-based gateway stations across Europe. These gateways provide secure backhaul links between the satellite constellation and terrestrial 4G/5G networks, enabling users to switch automatically between space-based and land-based coverage for uninterrupted, resilient connectivity.

AST SpaceMobile has submitted through Germany the appropriate filings with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialised agency of the United Nations. This will help manage and mitigate any signal interference and ensure the smooth integration with existing mobile telecoms networks.

Germany's strategically central location provides SatCo with the ideal foundation to complement terrestrial networks, supporting the need to keep users across Europe remain securely connected anytime, anywhere. In addition to providing service to all EU MNOs using their national spectrum bands, SatCo is a candidate for access to the EU 2GHz Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) spectrum. If secured, this would enable existing MNOs to distribute a fully pan-European, sovereign, space-based broadband service directly to their customers. The aforementioned PPDR frequency bands (698-703/753-758 MHz and 733-736/788-791 MHz) would be used to support this capability.



