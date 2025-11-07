

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - EQT AB (EQT.ST), a Swedish investment company, said on Friday that it will invest around $930 million in Douzone Bizon Co., Ltd.(012510.KS), a South Korean provider of enterprise resource planning and business software solutions.



Under the terms, EQT will buy a 23.2% stake held by Chairman Young-woo Kim and 14.4% held by affiliates of Shinhan Financial Group. Post transaction, EQT will hold 37.6% of the shares in Douzone Bizon.



