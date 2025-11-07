

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Olympus Corporation (OCPNF) released a profit for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY29.187 billion, or JPY25.96 per share. This compares with JPY48.978 billion, or JPY42.16 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.2% to JPY454.350 billion from JPY474.029 billion last year.



Olympus Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY29.187 Bln. vs. JPY48.978 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY25.96 vs. JPY42.16 last year. -Revenue: JPY454.350 Bln vs. JPY474.029 Bln last year.



