

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian industrial production expanded for the fourth straight month in September, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent month-on-month in September, faster than the 1.3 percent increase in August.



Production in extraction and related services grew 4.5 percent, and output produced in the utility sector advanced by 1.2 percent.



On the other hand, manufacturing output contracted 1.7 percent over the month versus a 0.7 percent rise in August. Mining and quarrying production also logged a decrease of 2.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth accelerated sharply to 20.6 percent in September from 1.7 percent in August, led by extraction and related services.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News