Tele2 AB: Tele2 appoints Nicholas Högberg as new EVP Chief Commercial Officer B2C and Deputy CEO Sweden

Stockholm - Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) appoints Nicholas Högberg as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy CEO Sweden, reporting to CEO Jean Marc Harion.

Starting December 1, 2025, Nicholas joins Tele2 and brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across the telecommunications, media and technology sectors. As CEO of 3 (Hi3G Access), he led the company through nine years of market share growth, and later steered the tech scale-up Bannerflow on one of Europe's most impressive organic growth journeys. Today, Nicholas is Group CEO of Satellite Group, a rapidly expanding company in staffing and education, and also serves on the boards of Tele2 and AI company Canucci.

-I am very pleased to welcome Nicholas to the team. He brings a strong leadership that blends a challenger's mindset with commercial sharpness and deep industry expertise. Having served at Tele2's Board of Directors for the last 18 months, Nicholas is familiar with the company and our people, and he comes well prepared to dive straight into the opportunities we have ahead and to help us deliver on our growth plan, says Jean Marc Harion, CEO & President at Tele2.



Nicholas Högberg will step down from Tele2's Board of Directors upon taking up his new position. In conjunction with Nicholas' appointment, Petr Cermak will leave Tele2.



For more information, please contact:

Mariana Prieto Abarca, Communications Manager, Phone: +46 735 77 24 78

Stefan Billing, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +46 701 66 33 10