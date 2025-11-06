Magnasense AB: Magnasense completes the reverse takeover of Subgen AI

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, JAPAN, RUSSIA, BELARUS OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR SIMILAR MEASURES. PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Magnasense AB (under change of name to Subgen AI AB) ("Magnasense" or the "Company") today announces that the Company has completed the reverse takeover of Subgen AI Limited ("Subgen AI") pursuant to the agreement entered into on 22 July 2025. As a result thereof, the Company changes its name to Subgen AI AB and a new board and management assume their positions.

"We are excited to see Magnasense shareholders support Subgen AI's plan to take its place on Nasdaq First North in Sweden. This is a major step for the Subgen AI team and a key step in our profitable growth journey. The adoption of AI is gaining speed, and our company's ambition to be a European leader in sovereign AI is more important than ever. We are eager to have so many new shareholders join us and support our ambitious strategy from our new home in Sweden," said Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO of Subgen AI.

Completion of the reverse takeover

On 22 July 2025, Magnasense entered into a conditional agreement regarding a reverse takeover of Subgen AI (the "Transaction"). Through the Transaction, under which Subgen AI becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Magnasense's previous operations are spun off, the Company's business will consist entirely of Subgen AI's operations, including those of its subsidiaries.

The completion of the Transaction was, among other things, conditional upon resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting in the Company. The extraordinary general meeting, held on 5 November 2025, resolved to adopt all of the board's proposed resolutions related to the Transaction. The resolutions are further described in the bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting that was announced by the Company on 5 November 2025. In addition to the resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting, the Company and Subgen AI agree that all other conditions of the Transaction have been fulfilled, including the settlement with Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC, or waived by the parties. The Transaction has therefore today been completed.

The purchase price in the Transaction has been paid through set-off against 499,081,015,965 newly issued ordinary shares and 498,987,606,931 newly issued class A shares in the Company, at a subscription price of SEK 0.0021865230 per share (the "Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares have been subscribed for by the former shareholders of Subgen AI. Following registration of the Consideration Shares and completion according to local law, the former shareholders of Subgen AI will hold approximately 98 percent of the total number of shares and approximately 99.6 percent of the total number of votes in the Company.

At the extraordinary general meeting on 5 November 2025, it was, among other things, resolved to change the company name of the Company to Subgen AI AB and to appoint José Iván Garcia, Lorenzo Serratosa Gallardo, Leandro Harillo, Eduardo Montes and Christopher Dembik as new board members of the Company alongside the current board member Fredrik Häglund, with José Iván Garcia as chairman. Lorenzo Serratosa Gallardo has been appointed as the new CEO of the Company.

Company Description

Following completion of the Transaction, the Company's business consists of the business currently conducted by Subgen AI. Following the change of identity that the Transaction entails, the Company published a Company Description on 29 October 2025 which includes information about, inter alia, Subgen AI, the Transaction and its consequences for the Company. The Company Description is available on Magnasense's website (www.magnasense.com) and Subgen AI's website (https://subgen.ai/).

Timetable

The Company's shares are currently traded under the ticker MAGNA with ISIN code SE0014401121 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Following Subgen AI updating its website in accordance with the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares and completion of the planned reverse share split in the Company, the ISIN code for the ordinary shares will be changed to SE0026820854 and the ticker is proposed to be changed to SUBGEN. The first day of trading under the new ticker is expected to occur before the end of November 2025. The Company will revert with further details in due course.

Advisers

Eminova Partners Corporate Finance AB acts as financial advisor to Subgen AI in connection with the Transaction and Moll Wendén Advokatbyrå AB acts as legal adviser to Magnasense in connection with the Transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO Magnasense AB (under change of name to Subgen AI AB)

Email: info@subgen.ai

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se

About Subgen AI

Subgen AI is an enterprise artificial intelligence company that develops both infrastructure and proprietary agent-centric AI-as-a-Service software, branded as Serenity Star. Its solutions are designed to scale and accelerate the adoption of AI across organizations. Subgen AI is experiencing rapid growth, building data centers and delivering services to clients in sectors such as healthcare, energy, legal, and human resources. Subgen AI operates across Europe, Latin America, and the United States. For more information, see Subgen AI's website https://subgen.ai/.

