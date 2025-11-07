Original-Research: Zalando SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Zalando SE Company Name: Zalando SE ISIN: DE000ZAL1111 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 07.11.2025 Target price: 38.40 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

Q3-25: Development more than solid



In Q3-25, Zalando continued on its profitable growth path and reported Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) growth of 21.6% to EUR 4.2bn and revenue growth of 26.5% to EUR 3.0bn, driven predominantly by the inclusion of ABOUT YOU. The adjusted EBIT slightly improved to EUR 96.3m (Q3-24: EUR 92.7m). The small EBIT growth comes as no surprise, as ABOUT YOU has not yet reached Zalando's level of profitability. On a pro-forma basis as of 11 July, assuming ABOUT YOU had been part of the group in the prior-year period, third-quarter GMV increased by 6.7%, while revenue grew by 7.5% compared with the same period last year. A highlight was the development of the B2B segment: the company achieved combined revenues exceeding EUR 277m, marking a 15.6% increase yoy. Much more impressive was its adjusted EBIT that reached EUR 19.6m (Q3-24: EUR 6.7m), with the adjusted EBIT margin seeing a strong increase of 4.3 percentage points, reaching 7.1%.

Our new EUR 38.40 TP reflects no change in estimates, but rather a) updated peer group multiples and b) more important a lower cash position as a result of the ABOUT YOU acquisition. Consequently, the recommendation remains Buy



