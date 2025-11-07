Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2025
Renault Group successfully issues samurai bonds for a nominal amount of ¥95.2 billion

PRESS RELEASE
November 7, 2025

RENAULT GROUP SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES
SAMURAI BONDS FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT
OF ¥95.2 BILLION

Boulogne-Billancourt, November 7th, 2025 - Renault Group announces the successful issuance of Samurai bonds for a nominal amount of ¥95.2 billion, with a 3-year maturity and a 2.17% fixed coupon.

This transaction marks Renault Group's return into Japan's capital markets since 2022, underlying the high confidence of Japanese investors in Renault Group's strategy and its ability to pursue and accelerate its transformation.

This issuance allows Renault Group to benefit from attractive market conditions and will be used for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of some of its upcoming maturities.

RENAULT GROUP
RELATIONS MEDIAS		François Rouget
+33 6 23 68 07 88
francois.rouget@renault.com
RENAULT INVESTORS RELATIONSFlorent Chaix
+33 6 07 88 83 05
florent.chaix@renault.com

About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands - Renault - Dacia - Alpine and Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/


