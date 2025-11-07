PRESS RELEASE

November 7, 2025

RENAULT GROUP SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES

SAMURAI BONDS FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT

OF ¥95.2 BILLION

Boulogne-Billancourt, November 7th, 2025 - Renault Group announces the successful issuance of Samurai bonds for a nominal amount of ¥95.2 billion, with a 3-year maturity and a 2.17% fixed coupon.

This transaction marks Renault Group's return into Japan's capital markets since 2022, underlying the high confidence of Japanese investors in Renault Group's strategy and its ability to pursue and accelerate its transformation.

This issuance allows Renault Group to benefit from attractive market conditions and will be used for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of some of its upcoming maturities.

RENAULT GROUP

RELATIONS MEDIAS François Rouget

+33 6 23 68 07 88

francois.rouget@renault.com

RENAULT INVESTORS RELATIONS Florent Chaix

+33 6 07 88 83 05

florent.chaix@renault.com





