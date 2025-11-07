

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among Swiss consumers remained equally pessimistic in October, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Friday.



The consumer confidence index stood at -37.0 in October, the same as in September. Moreover, the consumer sentiment index remained well below the long-term average.



In the corresponding month last year, the reading was also -37.0.



Among the four components, the economic outlook index negatively contributed, while past financial situation, financial outlook, and moment to make major purchases were higher compared to last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News