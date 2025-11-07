

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks struggled for direction on Friday amid persisting concerns about overvaluation in AI-related stocks and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's next policy move.



Regional losses, if any, remained limited after the latest data showed German exports rose more than expected in September.



Elsewhere, U.K. house prices grew 0.6 percent month-on-month in October, which was the fastest since January as market activity remained strong ahead of Autumn Budget, mortgage lender Halifax reported.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 was marginally lower at 567.46 after falling 0.7 percent on Thursday.



The German DAX was marginally higher, while France's CAC 40 traded with a negative bias and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.3 percent.



British Airways parent IAG slumped 7.5 percent after it posted a drop in net profit and flat revenue in the third quarter, hit by weak demand for economy class seats on transatlantic flights.



ITV shares soared 15 percent. The broadcaster confirmed that it is in talks with Sky for a potential sale of its media and entertainment division.



German defense electronics group Hensoldt rose 1.4 percent after reporting a sharp rise in orders in the first nine months of 2025.



Engine manufacturer Deutz gained 1 percent on reporting double-digit rise in revenue and new orders in the first nine months of 2025.



Daimler Truck Holding advanced 1.6 percent after reaffirming its annual outlook.



Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk declined 1.5 percent after increasing its offer for obesity start-up.



