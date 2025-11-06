Anzeige
EOG Resources, Inc.: EOG Resources Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported third quarter 2025 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions and discussion, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data

GAAP

3Q 2025


2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

Total Revenue

5,847


5,478


5,669


5,585


5,965


Net Income

1,471


1,345


1,463


1,251


1,673


Net Income Per Share

2.70


2.46


2.65


2.23


2.95


Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

3,111


2,032


2,289


2,763


3,588


Total Expenditures

8,544


1,883


1,546


1,446


1,573


Current and Long-Term Debt

7,694


4,236


4,744


4,752


3,776


Cash and Cash Equivalents

3,530


5,216


6,599


7,092


6,122


Debt-to-Total Capitalization

20.3 %


12.7 %


13.8 %


13.9 %


11.3 %


Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)

10.50


10.05


10.31


10.15


10.15







Non-GAAP



Adjusted Net Income

1,472


1,268


1,586


1,535


1,644


Adjusted Net Income Per Share

2.71


2.32


2.87


2.74


2.89


Adjusted CFO1

3,031


2,496


2,813


2,635


2,988


Capital Expenditures

1,648


1,523


1,484


1,358


1,497


Free Cash Flow

1,383


973


1,329


1,277


1,491


Net Debt

4,164


(980)


(1,855)


(2,340)


(2,346)


Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization

12.1 %


(3.5 %)


(6.7 %)


(8.7 %)


(8.6 %)


Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe) 2,3

9.93


9.94


10.31


10.15


10.05


Third Quarter Highlights

  • Earned adjusted net income of $1.5 billion, or $2.71 per share
  • Generated $1.4 billion of free cash flow
  • Paid $545 million in regular dividends and repurchased $440 million of shares
  • Oil, NGLs and natural gas production above guidance midpoints
  • Capital expenditures and per-unit operating costs better than guidance midpoints
  • Closed on the acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners (Encino)

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights and Cash Return

Volumes and Capital Expenditures

Volumes

3Q 2025

3Q 2025
Guidance
Midpoint

2Q 2025


1Q 2025


4Q 2024


3Q 2024

Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)

534.5


532.4


504.2


502.1


494.6


493.0

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld)

309.3


305.0


258.4


241.7


252.5


254.3

Natural Gas (MMcfd)

2,745


2,735


2,229


2,080


2,092


1,970

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed)

1,301.2

1,293.3

1,134.1

1,090.4

1,095.7

1,075.7


Capital Expenditures ($MM)

1,648

1,650

1,523

1,484

1,358

1,497

From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
"EOG delivered another quarter of strong operational performance. Third quarter oil, gas, and NGL volumes exceeded the midpoints of our guidance. Higher volumes, combined with lower-than-expected per-unit cash operating costs and DD&A, helped drive outstanding financial results.

We generated substantial free cash flow of $1.4 billion, which helped support nearly $1.0 billion of cash return to shareholders, including $440 million of opportunistic share repurchases. As of quarter-end, we have committed to return 89% of our estimated annual free cash flow to shareholders, with the potential to return additional cash over the balance of the year.

Our ability to deliver operational excellence quarter after quarter is the result of EOG's unique culture and the quality of our multi-basin portfolio. EOG's foundational assets, the Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, and Utica, are delivering strong returns, exceeding our expectations. In the Utica, the integration of the Encino assets is proceeding exceptionally well, with continued incremental efficiency gains. Our emerging and international assets are also performing well, with strong well results in Dorado, the Powder River Basin, and Trinidad, along with continued progress in our exploration prospects in Bahrain and the UAE.

Our business has never been stronger. Our pristine balance sheet provides unmatched flexibility to continue to improve our high-return, long-duration asset base while delivering significant cash returns through commodity price cycles. EOG has never been better positioned to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Regular Dividend and Third Quarter Share Repurchases
The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $1.02 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable January 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 16, 2026. This dividend represents an indicated annual rate of $4.08 per share. EOG has never suspended or reduced its regular dividend.

During the third quarter, the company repurchased 3.8 million shares for $440 million under its share repurchase authorization. EOG has $4.0 billion remaining on its current share buyback authorization.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Performance

Prices

  • NGL and natural gas prices decreased in 3Q compared with 2Q, partially offset by higher crude oil & condensate prices

Volumes

  • Oil production of 534.5 MBod was above the midpoint of the guidance range
  • NGL production of 309.3 MBbld was above the midpoint of the guidance range
  • Natural gas production of 2,745 MMcfd was above the midpoint of the guidance range
  • Total company equivalent production of 1,301.2 MBoed was above the midpoint of the guidance range

Per-Unit Costs

  • LOE, non-GAAP G&A and DD&A costs decreased in 3Q compared to 2Q, while GP&T costs increased. Encino acquisition-related costs increased GAAP G&A costs in 3Q compared to 2Q

Hedges

  • Mark-to-market hedge gains increased GAAP earnings per share in 3Q compared with 2Q
  • Cash received to settle hedges increased adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share in 3Q compared with 2Q

Free Cash Flow

  • Adjusted cash flow from operations was $3.0 billion
  • Incurred $1.6 billion of capital expenditures
  • Generated $1.4 billion of free cash flow

Cash Return and Working Capital

  • Paid $545 million in regular dividends
  • Repurchased $440 million of stock
  • Closed on the acquisition of Encino for $5.7 billion, subject to post-closing adjustments
  • Issued $3.5 billion of senior notes in conjunction with the Encino acquisition

Third Quarter 2025 Operating Performance

Lease and Well

  • QoQ: Decreased primarily due to the impact of higher production, primarily in the Utica from the integration of Encino operations, and lower workover expenses
  • Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower workover expenses and operating and maintenance costs

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)

  • QoQ: Decreased primarily due to the impact of higher production, primarily in the Utica from the integration of Encino operations, and lower employee-related expenses
  • Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower employee-related expenses

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs

  • QoQ: Increased primarily due to the impact of higher Utica production from the integration of Encino operations
  • Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower natural gas gathering and processing fees

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

  • QoQ: Decreased primarily due to the impact of higher Utica production and well mix
  • Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to the addition of lower-cost reserves

Third Quarter 2025 Results vs Guidance

(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.

3Q 2025

3Q 2025

Guidance

Midpoint 6

Variance

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)



United States

532.9


531.0


1.9


503.1


500.9


493.5


491.8


Trinidad

1.6


1.4


0.2


1.1


1.2


1.1


1.2


Total

534.5


532.4


2.1


504.2


502.1


494.6


493.0


Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)



Total

309.3


305.0


4.3


258.4


241.7


252.5


254.3


Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)



United States

2,511


2,525


(14)


1,977


1,834


1,840


1,745


Trinidad

230


210


20


252


246


252


225


Other International7

4


0


4


0


0


0


0


Total

2,745


2,735


10


2,229


2,080


2,092


1,970







Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)

1,301.2


1,293.3


7.9


1,134.1


1,090.4


1,095.7


1,075.7


Total MMBoe

119.7


119.0


0.7


103.2


98.1


100.8


99.0







Benchmark Price



Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)

64.95






63.71


71.42


70.28


75.16


Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)

3.07






3.44


3.66


2.79


2.16







Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI 8 ($/Bbl)



United States

1.02


0.80


0.22


1.13


1.48


1.40


1.79


Trinidad

(7.21)


(5.00)


(2.21)


(9.21)


(10.30)


(9.81)


(12.01)


Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI



Total

32.7 %


34.0 %


(1.3 %)


35.6 %


36.8 %


33.9 %


29.8 %


Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub 9 ($/Mcf)



United States

(0.36)


(0.40)


0.04


(0.57)


(0.30)


(0.40)


(0.32)


Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)



Trinidad

3.80


3.60


0.20


3.65


3.78


3.86


3.68


Other International7

3.27


0.00


3.27


0.00


0.00


0.00


0.00







Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)

8,544






1,883


1,546


1,446


1,573


Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM)

1,648


1,650


(2)


1,523


1,484


1,358


1,497







Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)



Lease and Well

3.60


3.70


(0.10)


3.84


4.09


3.91


3.96


Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs5

4.90


5.10


(0.20)


4.41


4.48


4.37


4.50


General and Administrative (GAAP)

2.00


1.50


0.50


1.80


1.74


1.87


1.69


General and Administrative (non-GAAP)2,3

1.43


1.50


(0.07)


1.69


1.74


1.87


1.59


Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)

10.50


10.30


0.20


10.05


10.31


10.15


10.15


Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)2,3

9.93


10.30


(0.37)


9.94


10.31


10.15


10.05


Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

9.77


9.85


(0.08)


10.20


10.32


10.11


10.42







Expenses ($MM)



Exploration and Dry Hole

71


75


(4)


85


75


60


43


Impairment (GAAP)

71






39


44


276


15


Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))10

71


70


1


28


44


23


15


Capitalized Interest

27


21


6


11


12


13


12


Net Interest (GAAP)

71


83


(12)


51


47


38


31


Net Interest (non-GAAP)11

71


83


(12)


45


47


38


31







TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and
condensate, NGLs and natural gas)



(GAAP)

6.8 %


7.5 %


(0.7 %)


7.3 %


7.6 %


6.8 %


6.5 %


(non-GAAP)3

6.8 %


7.5 %


(0.7 %)


7.3 %


7.6 %


6.8 %


7.2 %


Income Taxes



Effective Rate

19.4 %


20.5 %


(1.1 %)


23.2 %


22.1 %


23.0 %


21.6 %


Current Tax Expense ($MM)

75


180


(105)


301


370


454


240


Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Guidance12


(Unaudited)


See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions
.

4Q 2025
Guidance Range

4Q 2025
Midpoint

FY 2025
Guidance Range

FY 2025
Midpoint


Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)











United States

541.4

-

546.0


543.7


518.7

-

521.9


520.3


Trinidad

1.1

-

1.5


1.3


1.1

-

1.5


1.3


Total

542.5

-

547.5


545.0


519.8

-

523.4


521.6


Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)













Total

315.5

-

330.5


323.0


280.0

-

286.0


283.0


Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)


United States

2,740

-

2,840


2,790


2,250

-

2,310


2,280


Trinidad

190

-

210


200


220

-

240


230


Total

2,930

-

3,050


2,990


2,470

-

2,550


2,510


Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)











United States

1,313.6

-

1,349.8


1,331.7


1,173.7

-

1,192.9


1,183.3


Trinidad

32.8

-

36.5


34.7


37.8

-

41.5


39.7


Total

1,346.4

-

1,386.3


1,366.4


1,211.5

-

1,234.4


1,223.0


Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI 8 ($/Bbl)

United States

(0.50)

-

1.00


0.25


0.35

-

1.35


0.85


Trinidad

(5.25)

-

(2.75)


(4.00)


(8.40)

-

(6.90)


(7.65)


Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI

Total

28.0 %

-

38.0 %


33.0 %


31.5 %

-

36.5 %


34.0 %


Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub 9 ($/Mcf)

United States

(0.80)

-

(0.10)


(0.45)


(0.95)

-

0.05


(0.45)


Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)











Trinidad

3.00

-

4.20


3.60


3.40

-

3.90


3.65















Capital Expenditures 13 ($MM)

1,600

-

1,700


1,650


6,200

-

6,400


6,300















Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)











Lease and Well

3.50

-

4.00


3.75


3.70

-

3.90


3.80


Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs5

4.75

-

5.25


5.00


4.65

-

4.85


4.75


General and Administrative

1.40

-

1.70


1.55


1.45

-

1.65


1.55


Cash Operating Costs

9.65

-

10.95


10.30


9.80

-

10.40


10.10


Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

9.25

-

10.25


9.75


9.70

-

10.30


10.00


Expenses ($MM)











Exploration and Dry Hole

40

-

80


60


270

-

310


290


Impairment (excluding certain impairments)10

30

-

110


70


180

-

260


220


Capitalized Interest

34

-

38


36


85

-

89


87


Net Interest

64

-

68


66


228

-

232


230




TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and

condensate, NGLs and natural gas)

6.0 %

-

8.0 %


7.0 %


6.5 %

-

8.5 %


7.5 %


Income Taxes











Effective Rate

20.0 %

-

25.0 %


22.5 %


19.0 %

-

24.0 %


21.5 %


Current Tax Expense ($MM)

220

-

320


270


970

-

1,070


1,020


About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Endnotes

1)

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital and certain acquisition-related costs.

2)

Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. Excludes Encino acquisition-related G&A costs of $68 million for 3Q 2025 and $12 million for 2Q 2025, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such Encino acquisition-related costs on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for 3Q 2025 was ($0.57) and for 2Q 2025 was ($0.11) as set forth in "Third Quarter 2025 Results vs Guidance" above. G&A per Boe (GAAP) for 3Q 2025 was $2.00 and for 2Q 2025 was $1.80.

3)

Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas) (non-GAAP) and G&A (non-GAAP) for 3Q 2024 exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such consulting fees on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for 3Q 2024 was $(0.10) as set forth in "Third Quarter 2025 Results vs Guidance" above.

4)

Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

5)

Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line-item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.

6)

GAAP and non-GAAP distinctions apply solely to actual results and do not pertain to EOG's third quarter 2025 guidance midpoint disclosures.

7)

Other International represents EOG's Kingdom of Bahrain operations. Realized price represents contract price less Bapco's processing and distribution costs.

8)

EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.

9)

EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.

10)

In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

11)

Net interest expense (non-GAAP) excludes Encino acquisition-related financing commitment costs of $6 million in 2Q 2025.

12)

The forecast items for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 set forth above for EOG are based on currently available information and expectations as of the date of this press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.

13)

The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.

This press release and any accompanying disclosures may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, operating costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices, statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations and statements and projections regarding the strategic rationale for, and anticipated benefits of, EOG's acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners, LLC (Encino) are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "ambition," "initiative," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning (i) EOG's future financial or operating results and returns, (ii) EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, other environmental matters or safety matters, pay and/or increase regular and/or special dividends or repurchase shares or (iii) the successful integration of Encino's assets and operations or the strategic rationale for, or anticipated benefits of, EOG's acquisition of Encino, in each case are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such assumptions are accurate or will prove to have been correct or that any of such expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will be achieved on the expected or anticipated timelines. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others:

  • the timing, magnitude and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs),
  • natural gas and related commodities;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recoveries from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;
  • the success of EOG's cost-mitigation initiatives and actions in offsetting the impact of any inflationary or other pressures on EOG's operating costs and capital expenditures;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas;
  • security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business, and enhanced regulatory focus on the prevention of, and disclosure requirements relating to, cyber incidents;
  • the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, liquefaction and export facilities and equipment;
  • the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of mineral licenses, concessions and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses, concessions and leases;
  • the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including climate change-related regulations, policies and initiatives (for example, with respect to air emissions); tax laws and regulations (including, but not limited to, carbon tax or other emissions-related legislation); environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to financial and other derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;
  • the impact of climate change-related legislation, policies and initiatives; climate change-related political, social and shareholder activism; and physical, transition and reputational risks and other potential developments related to climate change;
  • the extent to which EOG is able to successfully and economically develop, implement and carry out its emissions and other environmental or safety-related initiatives and achieve its related targets, goals, ambitions and initiatives;
  • EOG's failure to realize, in full or at all, the anticipated benefits of its acquisition of Encino and/or business disruptions resulting from the acquisition (e.g., relating to the integration of Encino's assets and operations into EOG's operations) that could harm EOG's business operations (including current plans and operations and the diversion of management's attention from EOG's ongoing business operations);
  • EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, identify and resolve existing and potential issues with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production, drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures with respect to such properties;
  • the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully, economically and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations;
  • competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, concessions, leases and properties;
  • the availability and cost of, and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for, employees, labor and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water, sand, fuel and tubulars) and services;
  • the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;
  • weather and natural disasters, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, liquefaction, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;
  • the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;
  • EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;
  • the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;
  • the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;
  • the economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues;
  • geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflicts), including in the areas in which EOG operates;
  • the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage; and
  • the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Reconciliation schedules and definitions for the historical non-GAAP financial measures included or referenced herein as well as related discussion can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In addition, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow, adjusted cash flow from operations and return on capital employed, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, commodity prices and operating and financial results. Because we provide these measures on a forward-looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital and future impairments. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our ultimate results. However, management believes these forward-looking, non-GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates.

Oil and Gas Reserves:
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release or any accompanying disclosures that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (and any updates to such disclosure set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K), available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Income Statements


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)





2024

2025

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


Operating Revenues and Other













Crude Oil and Condensate

3,480

3,692

3,488

3,261

13,921


3,293

2,974

3,243


9,510


Natural Gas Liquids

513

515

524

554

2,106


572

534

604


1,710


Natural Gas

382

303

372

494

1,551


637

600

707


1,944


Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market
Financial Commodity and Other
Derivative Contracts, Net

237

(47)

79

(65)

204


(191)

107

116


32


Gathering, Processing and Marketing

1,459

1,519

1,481

1,341

5,800


1,340

1,247

1,178


3,765


Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions,
Net

26

20

(7)

(23)

16


(1)

-

(18)


(19)


Other, Net

26

23

28

23

100


19

16

17


52


Total

6,123

6,025

5,965

5,585

23,698

5,669

5,478

5,847

16,994













Operating Expenses













Lease and Well

396

390

392

394

1,572


401

396

431


1,228


Gathering, Processing and
Transportation Costs

413

423

445

441

1,722


440

455

587


1,482


Exploration Costs

45

34

43

52

174


41

74

71


186


Dry Hole Costs

1

5

-

8

14


34

11

-


45


Impairments

19

81

15

276

391


44

39

71


154


Marketing Costs

1,404

1,490

1,500

1,323

5,717


1,325

1,216

1,134


3,675


Depreciation, Depletion and
Amortization

1,074

984

1,031

1,019

4,108


1,013

1,053

1,169


3,235


General and Administrative

162

151

167

189

669


171

186

239


596


Taxes Other Than Income

338

337

283

291

1,249


341

301

309


951


Total

3,852

3,895

3,876

3,993

15,616

3,810

3,731

4,011

11,552













Operating Income

2,271

2,130

2,089

1,592

8,082

1,859

1,747

1,836

5,442

Other Income, Net

62

66

76

70

274


65

55

59


179


Income Before Interest Expense and
Income Taxes

2,333

2,196

2,165

1,662

8,356


1,924

1,802

1,895


5,621


Interest Expense, Net

33

36

31

38

138


47

51

71


169


Income Before Income Taxes

2,300

2,160

2,134

1,624

8,218


1,877

1,751

1,824


5,452


Income Tax Provision

511

470

461

373

1,815


414

406

353


1,173


Net Income

1,789

1,690

1,673

1,251

6,403

1,463

1,345

1,471

4,279













Dividends Declared per Common Share

0.9100

0.9100

0.9100

0.9750

3.7050


0.9750

1.9950

-


2.9700


Net Income Per Share













Basic

3.11

2.97

2.97

2.25

11.31


2.66

2.48

2.72


7.85


Diluted

3.10

2.95

2.95

2.23

11.25


2.65

2.46

2.70


7.81


Average Number of Common Shares













Basic

575

569

564

557

566


550

543

541


545


Diluted

577

572

568

561

569


553

546

544


548


Volumes and Prices


(Unaudited)





2024

2025

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)













United States

486.8

490.1

491.8

493.5

490.6


500.9

503.1

532.9


512.4


Trinidad

0.6

0.6

1.2

1.1

0.8


1.2

1.1

1.6


1.3


Total

487.4

490.7

493.0

494.6

491.4

502.1

504.2

534.5

513.7













Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices

($/Bbl) (B)













United States

$ 78.46

$ 82.71

$ 76.95

$ 71.68

$ 77.42


$ 72.90

$ 64.84

$ 65.97


$ 67.83


Trinidad

67.50

70.75

63.15

60.47

64.43


61.12

54.50

57.74


57.80


Composite

78.45

82.69

76.92

71.66

77.40


72.87

64.82

65.95


67.81















Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)













United States

231.7

244.8

254.3

252.5

245.9


241.7

258.4

309.3


270.0


Total

231.7

244.8

254.3

252.5

245.9

241.7

258.4

309.3

270.0













Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)













United States

$ 24.32

$ 23.11

$ 22.42

$ 23.85

$ 23.40


$ 26.29

$ 22.70

$ 21.25


$ 23.20


Composite

24.32

23.11

22.42

23.85

23.40


26.29

22.70

21.25


23.20















Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)













United States

1,658

1,668

1,745

1,840

1,728


1,834

1,977

2,511


2,110


Trinidad

200

204

225

252

220


246

252

230


243


Other International (C)

-

-

-

-

-


-

-

4


1


Total

1,858

1,872

1,970

2,092

1,948

2,080

2,229

2,745

2,354













Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)













United States

$ 2.10

$ 1.57

$ 1.84

$ 2.39

$ 1.99


$ 3.36

$ 2.87

$ 2.71


$ 2.94


Trinidad

3.54

3.48

3.68

3.86

3.65


3.78

3.65

3.80


3.74


Other International (C)

-

-

-

-

-


-

-

3.27


3.27


Composite

2.26

1.78

2.05

2.57

2.17


3.41

2.96

2.80


3.03















Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)













United States

994.7

1,013.0

1,037.1

1,052.7

1,024.5


1,048.3

1,090.9

1,260.7


1,134.1


Trinidad

34.1

34.5

38.6

43.0

37.6


42.1

43.2

39.8


41.7


Other International

-

-

-

-

-


-

-

0.7


0.2


Total

1,028.8

1,047.5

1,075.7

1,095.7

1,062.1

1,090.4

1,134.1

1,301.2

1,176.0













Total MMBoe (D)

93.6

95.3

99.0

100.8

388.7

98.1

103.2

119.7

321.0













(A)

Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.

(B)

Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity and other derivative instruments (see Note 10 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025).

(C)

Other International represents EOG's Kingdom of Bahrain operations. Realized price represents contract price less Bapco's processing and distribution costs.

(D)

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets


In millions of USD (Unaudited)



2024

2025

MAR

JUN

SEP

DEC


MAR

JUN

SEP

DEC


Current Assets











Cash and Cash Equivalents

5,292

5,431

6,122

7,092


6,599

5,216

3,530



Accounts Receivable, Net

2,688

2,657

2,545

2,650


2,621

2,504

2,680



Inventories

1,154

1,069

1,038

985


897

934

945



Assets from Price Risk Management Activities

110

4

-

-


-

-

19



Other (A)

684

642

460

503


563

591

646



Total

9,928

9,803

10,165

11,230

10,680

9,245

7,820












Property, Plant and Equipment











Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)

73,356

74,615

75,887

77,091


78,432

80,139

88,301



Other Property, Plant and Equipment

5,768

6,078

6,314

6,418


6,510

6,616

6,772



Total Property, Plant and Equipment

79,124

80,693

82,201

83,509


84,942

86,755

95,073



Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and
Amortization

(46,047)

(47,049)

(48,075)

(49,297)


(50,310)

(51,394)

(52,488)



Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

33,077

33,644

34,126

34,212

34,632

35,361

42,585

Deferred Income Taxes

38

44

42

39

44

39

37

Other Assets

1,753

1,733

1,818

1,705

1,626

1,639

1,757

Total Assets

44,796

45,224

46,151

47,186

46,982

46,284

52,199












Current Liabilities











Accounts Payable

2,389

2,436

2,290

2,464


2,353

2,266

2,944



Accrued Taxes Payable

786

600

855

1,007


668

348

392



Dividends Payable

523

516

513

539


534

1,081

550



Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities

-

8

32

116


276

85

17



Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

34

534

34

532


1,280

778

27



Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities

318

303

338

315


318

360

433



Other

223

231

344

381


290

257

452



Total

4,273

4,628

4,406

5,354

5,719

5,175

4,815












Long-Term Debt

3,757

3,250

3,742

4,220

3,464

3,458

7,667

Other Liabilities

2,533

2,456

2,480

2,395

2,368

2,398

2,496

Deferred Income Taxes

5,597

5,731

5,949

5,866

5,915

6,015

6,936

Commitments and Contingencies






















Stockholders' Equity











Common Stock, $0.01 Par

206

206

206

206


206

206

206



Additional Paid in Capital

6,188

6,219

6,058

6,090


6,095

6,153

5,978



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(8)

(8)

(9)

(4)


(4)

(7)

(5)



Retained Earnings

23,897

25,071

26,231

26,941


27,869

28,131

29,603



Common Stock Held in Treasury

(1,647)

(2,329)

(2,912)

(3,882)


(4,650)

(5,245)

(5,497)



Total Stockholders' Equity

28,636

29,159

29,574

29,351

29,516

29,238

30,285

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

44,796

45,224

46,151

47,186

46,982

46,284

52,199



(A)

Effective October 1, 2024, EOG combined Income Taxes Receivable into the Other line item. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Total Assets.

Cash Flow Statements


In millions of USD (Unaudited)














2024

2025

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


Cash Flows from Operating Activities













Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash
Provided by Operating Activities:













Net Income

1,789

1,690

1,673

1,251

6,403


1,463

1,345

1,471


4,279


Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash













Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

1,074

984

1,031

1,019

4,108


1,013

1,053

1,169


3,235


Impairments

19

81

15

276

391


44

39

71


154


Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

45

45

58

51

199


50

53

53


156


Deferred Income Taxes

199

128

220

(80)

467


44

105

278


427


(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

(26)

(20)

7

23

(16)


1

-

18


19


Other, Net

9

3

2

3

17


11

11

2


24


Dry Hole Costs

1

5

-

8

14


34

11

-


45


Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other
Derivative Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net

(237)

47

(79)

65

(204)


191

(107)

(116)


(32)


Net Cash Received from (Payments for)
Settlements of Financial Commodity
Derivative Contracts

55

79

61

19

214


(38)

(24)

27


(35)


Changes in Components of Working Capital and
Other Assets and Liabilities













Accounts Receivable

58

33

109

(99)

101


48

122

133


303


Inventories

117

75

30

37

259


76

(45)

4


35


Accounts Payable

(58)

29

(159)

152

(36)


(129)

(107)

5


(231)


Accrued Taxes Payable

319

(185)

256

151

541


(339)

(321)

28


(632)


Other Assets

(161)

42

197

(34)

44


(43)

(43)

(28)


(114)


Other Liabilities

(71)

(20)

108

6

23


(96)

(52)

155


7


Changes in Components of Working Capital
Associated with Investing Activities

(229)

(127)

59

(85)

(382)


(41)

(8)

(159)


(208)


Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

2,903

2,889

3,588

2,763

12,143

2,289

2,032

3,111

7,432

Investing Cash Flows













Acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners, LLC,
Net of Cash Acquired

-

-

-

-

-


-

-

(4,464)


(4,464)


Additions to Oil and Gas Properties

(1,485)

(1,357)

(1,263)

(1,248)

(5,353)


(1,381)

(1,699)

(1,492)


(4,572)


Additions to Other Property, Plant and
Equipment

(350)

(313)

(239)

(117)

(1,019)


(102)

(94)

(171)


(367)


Proceeds from Sales of Assets

9

10

-

4

23


12

4

5


21


Changes in Components of Working Capital
Associated with Investing Activities

229

127

(59)

85

382


41

8

159


208


Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(1,597)

(1,533)

(1,561)

(1,276)

(5,967)

(1,430)

(1,781)

(5,963)

(9,174)

Financing Cash Flows













Long-Term Debt Borrowings

-

-

-

985

985


-

-

3,472


3,472


Long-Term Debt Repayments

-

-

-

-

-


-

(500)

(1,266)


(1,766)


Dividends Paid

(525)

(520)

(533)

(509)

(2,087)


(538)

(528)

(545)


(1,611)


Treasury Stock Purchased

(759)

(699)

(795)

(993)

(3,246)


(806)

(602)

(479)


(1,887)


Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and
Employee Stock Purchase Plan

-

11

-

11

22


-

11

-


11


Debt Issuance and Other Financing Costs

-

-

-

(2)

(2)


-

(7)

(7)


(14)


Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities

(8)

(9)

(8)

(8)

(33)


(8)

(9)

(8)


(25)


Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(1,292)

(1,217)

(1,336)

(516)

(4,361)

(1,352)

(1,635)

1,167

(1,820)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

-

-

-

(1)

(1)

-

1

(1)

-

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

14

139

691

970

1,814

(493)

(1,383)

(1,686)

(3,562)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

5,278

5,292

5,431

6,122

5,278

7,092

6,599

5,216

7,092

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

5,292

5,431

6,122

7,092

7,092

6,599

5,216

3,530

3,530

Non-GAAP Financial Measures


To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.


A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.


As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.


EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.


The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.


In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time - for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.


Direct ATROR


The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)


















The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of
financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the net unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these and other derivative
transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets
(which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result
of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), to add back costs associated
with the Encino acquisition and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described
below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported
company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-
recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the
financial performance of other companies in the industry.












3Q 2025



Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings
per Share











Reported Net Income (GAAP)

1,824

(353)

1,471

2.70

Adjustments:









Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts, Net

(116)


25


(91)


(0.16)


Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts (1)

27


(5)


22


0.04


Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

18


(6)


12


0.02


Add: Acquisition-related costs (2)

68


(10)


58


0.11


Adjustments to Net Income

(3)


4


1


0.01











Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,821

(349)

1,472

2.71









Average Number of Common Shares









Basic







541


Diluted







544




(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, such amount was $27 million.

(2)

Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($68 million).

Adjusted Net Income
 (Continued)


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)


















2Q 2025



Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings
per Share











Reported Net Income (GAAP)

1,751

(406)

1,345

2.46

Adjustments:









Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts, Net

(107)


23


(84)


(0.16)


Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts (1)

(24)


5


(19)


(0.03)


Add: Certain Impairments

11


-


11


0.02


Add: Acquisition-related costs (2)

18


(3)


15


0.03


Adjustments to Net Income

(102)


25


(77)


(0.14)











Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,649

(381)

1,268

2.32









Average Number of Common Shares









Basic







543


Diluted







546




(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, such amount was $24 million.

(2)

Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($12 million) and financing commitment costs ($6 million).

Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



















1Q 2025



Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings
per Share











Reported Net Income (GAAP)

1,877

(414)

1,463

2.65

Adjustments:









Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts, Net

191


(41)


150


0.26


Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts (1)

(38)


8


(30)


(0.05)


Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

1


2


3


0.01


Adjustments to Net Income

154


(31)


123


0.22











Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

2,031

(445)

1,586

2.87









Average Number of Common Shares









Basic







550


Diluted







553




(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, such amount was $38 million.

Adjusted Net Income
 (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



















4Q 2024



Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings
per Share











Reported Net Income (GAAP)

1,624

(373)

1,251

2.23

Adjustments:









Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts, Net

65


(14)


51


0.10


Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts (1)

19


(4)


15


0.03


Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

23


(4)


19


0.03


Add: Certain Impairments

254


(55)


199


0.35


Adjustments to Net Income

361


(77)


284


0.51











Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,985

(450)

1,535

2.74









Average Number of Common Shares









Basic







557


Diluted







561




(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $19 million.

Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



















3Q 2024


Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax



Diluted
Earnings
per Share










Reported Net Income (GAAP)

2,134

(461)

1,673

2.95

Adjustments:









Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts, Net

(79)


17


(62)



(0.11)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts (1)

61


(13)


48



0.08

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

7


(2)


5



0.01

Less: Severance Tax Refund

(31)


7


(24)



(0.04)

Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees

10


(2)


8



0.01

Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund

(5)


1


(4)



(0.01)

Adjustments to Net Income

(37)


8


(29)



(0.06)










Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

2,097

(453)

1,644

2.89







Average Number of Common Shares









Basic








564

Diluted








568



(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, such amount was $61 million.

Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)










FY 2024



Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings per
Share











Reported Net Income (GAAP)

8,218

(1,815)

6,403

11.25

Adjustments:









Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts, Net

(204)


44


(160)


(0.28)


Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity
Derivative Contracts (1)

214


(46)


168


0.30


Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(16)


3


(13)


(0.02)


Add: Certain Impairments

291


(57)


234


0.41


Less: Severance Tax Refund

(31)


7


(24)


(0.04)


Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees

10


(2)


8


0.01


Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund

(5)


1


(4)


(0.01)


Adjustments to Net Income

259


(50)


209


0.37











Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

8,477

(1,865)

6,612

11.62









Average Number of Common Shares







Basic







566


Diluted







569











(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $214 million.

Adjusted Net Income
 (Continued)


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)










FY 2023



Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings per
Share











Reported Net Income (GAAP)

9,689

(2,095)

7,594

13.00

Adjustments:









Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts, Net

(818)


176


(642)


(1.09)


Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity
Derivative Contracts (1)

(112)


24


(88)


(0.15)


Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(95)


20


(75)


(0.13)


Add: Certain Impairments

42


(6)


36


0.06


Adjustments to Net Income

(983)


214


(769)


(1.31)











Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

8,706

(1,881)

6,825

11.69









Average Number of Common Shares







Basic







581


Diluted







584











(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, such amount was $112 million.

Net Income per Share


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







2Q 2025 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



2.46





Realized Prices





3Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and
Natural Gas per Boe

38.05




Less: 2Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and
Natural Gas per Boe

(39.80)




Subtotal

(1.75)




Multiplied by: 3Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

119.7




Total Change in Revenue

(209)




Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

46




Change in Net Income

(163)




Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.30)







Volumes





3Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

119.7




Less: 2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

(103.2)




Subtotal

16.5




Multiplied by: 3Q 2025 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total
Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"
schedule below)

13.42




Change in Margin

221




Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

(49)




Change in Net Income

172




Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.32







Certain Operating Costs per Boe





2Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe

20.25




Less: 3Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe

(20.27)




Subtotal

(0.02)




Multiplied by: 3Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

119.7




Change in Before-Tax Net Income

(2)




Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

1




Change in Net Income

(1)




Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.00


Net Income Per Share
 (Continued)


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net




3Q 2025 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts

116




Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

(25)




After Tax - (a)

91




Less: 2Q 2025 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts

107




Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

(23)




After Tax - (b)

84




Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)

7




Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.01







Other (1)



0.21







3Q 2025 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



2.70





3Q 2025 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted

544









(1)

Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







2Q 2025 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) - Diluted



2.32





Realized Prices





3Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and
Natural Gas per Boe

38.05




Less: 2Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and
Natural Gas per Boe

(39.80)




Subtotal

(1.75)




Multiplied by: 3Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

119.7




Total Change in Revenue

(209)




Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

46




Change in Net Income

(163)




Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.30)







Volumes





3Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

119.7




Less: 2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

(103.2)




Subtotal

16.5




Multiplied by: 3Q 2025 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total
Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"
schedule below)

13.99




Change in Margin

231




Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

(51)




Change in Net Income

180




Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.33







Certain Operating Costs per Boe





2Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe

20.14




Less: 3Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe

(19.70)




Subtotal

0.44




Multiplied by: 3Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

119.7




Change in Before-Tax Net Income

53




Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

(12)




Change in Net Income

41




Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.08


Adjusted Net Income Per Share
 (Continued)


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts




3Q 2025 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts

27




Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

(5)




After Tax - (a)

22




Less: 2Q 2025 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity
Derivative Contracts

(24)




Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

5




After Tax - (b)

(19)




Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)

41




Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.08







Other (1)



0.20







3Q 2025 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



2.71





3Q 2025 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted

544









(1)

Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow


In millions of USD (Unaudited)























The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this
presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for
Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing
Activities (or Investing and Financing Activities, as applicable) and certain other adjustments to exclude certain non-recurring items and other items as
further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP) (see below
reconciliation) for such period less the Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG
management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry. As indicated in the tables below, EOG is (1) in addition to its customary
working capital-related adjustments, adjusting Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to add back certain non-recurring acquisition-related
costs incurred during the second and third quarters of 2025 and (2) now presenting such adjusted measure as "Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations
(Non-GAAP)" (instead of "Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP)" as reported in prior periods); the presentation
below with respect to the second and third quarters of 2025 and the prior periods shown has been conformed.



2024

2025

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

2,903

2,889

3,588

2,763

12,143


2,289

2,032

3,111


7,432















Adjustments:













Changes in Components of Working Capital
and Other Assets and Liabilities













Accounts Receivable

(58)

(33)

(109)

99

(101)


(48)

(122)

(133)


(303)


Inventories

(117)

(75)

(30)

(37)

(259)


(76)

45

(4)


(35)


Accounts Payable

58

(29)

159

(152)

36


129

107

(5)


231


Accrued Taxes Payable

(319)

185

(256)

(151)

(541)


339

321

(28)


632


Other Assets

161

(42)

(197)

34

(44)


43

43

28


114


Other Liabilities

71

20

(108)

(6)

(23)


96

52

(155)


(7)


Changes in Components of Working Capital
Associated with Investing Activities

229

127

(59)

85

382


41

8

159


208


Add:













Acquisition-Related Costs (1), Net of Tax

-

-

-

-

-


-

10

58


68


Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-
GAAP)

2,928

3,042

2,988

2,635

11,593

2,813

2,496

3,031

8,340

Less:













Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (2)

(1,703)

(1,668)

(1,497)

(1,358)

(6,226)


(1,484)

(1,523)

(1,648)


(4,655)


Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

1,225

1,374

1,491

1,277

5,367

1,329

973

1,383

3,685













(1) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs of $12 million and $68 million (each before tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and
three months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.


(2) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):
















2024

2025

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year















Total Expenditures (GAAP)

1,952

1,682

1,573

1,446

6,653


1,546

1,883

8,544


11,973


Less:













Asset Retirement Costs

(21)

60

(11)

(26)

2


(13)

(14)

(86)


(113)


Non-Cash Leasehold Acquisition Costs (3)

(31)

(34)

(17)

(3)

(85)


(9)

(2)

(3)


(14)


Acquisition Costs of Properties (3)

(21)

(5)

-

(7)

(33)


1

(270)

(6,736)


(7,005)


Acquisition Costs of Other Property,
Plant and Equipment

(131)

(1)

(5)

-

(137)


-

-

-


-


Exploration Costs

(45)

(34)

(43)

(52)

(174)


(41)

(74)

(71)


(186)


Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)

1,703

1,668

1,497

1,358

6,226

1,484

1,523

1,648

4,655

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow (Continued)

In millions of USD (Unaudited)























FY 2023


FY 2022











Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)





11,340


11,093











Adjustments:









Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities








Accounts Receivable





38


347


Inventories





231


534


Accounts Payable





119


(90)


Accrued Taxes Payable





(61)


113


Other Assets





(39)


364


Other Liabilities





(184)


266


Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities




(295)


(375)


Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP)




11,149

12,252

Less:









Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)





(6,041)


(4,607)


Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)



5,108

7,645









(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):











Total Expenditures (GAAP)





6,818


5,610


Less:









Asset Retirement Costs





(257)


(298)


Non-Cash Development Drilling





(90)


-


Non-Cash Leasehold Acquisition Costs (3)





(99)


(127)


Acquisition Costs of Properties (3)





(16)


(419)


Acquisition Costs of Other Property, Plant and Equipment





(134)


-


Exploration Costs





(181)


(159)


Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)





6,041

4,607









(3)

Line item descriptions revised (from descriptions shown in EOG's previously published tables) to more accurately describe the costs reflected therein; previously reported cost amounts not impacted by such changes in presentation.

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio


In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)






















The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total
Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with
international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who
follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total
Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.














September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024













Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

30,285


29,238


29,516


29,351


29,574













Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

7,694


4,236


4,744


4,752


3,776


Less: Cash

(3,530)


(5,216)


(6,599)


(7,092)


(6,122)


Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

4,164


(980)


(1,855)


(2,340)


(2,346)













Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

37,979


33,474


34,260


34,103


33,350













Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

34,449

28,258

27,661

27,011

27,228











Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

20.3 %


12.7 %


13.8 %


13.9 %


11.3 %













Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /
[(a) + (c)]

12.1 %

-3.5 %

-6.7 %

-8.7 %

-8.6 %

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent


In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)













EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups
of components of revenues, costs and/or margins per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and
certain other items, as further discussed below. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the
financial performance of other companies in the industry.














3Q 2025


2Q 2025


1Q 2025


4Q 2024


3Q 2024













Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

119.7

103.2

98.1

100.8

99.0











Total Operating Revenues and Other - (b)

5,847

5,478

5,669

5,585

5,965

Total Operating Expenses - (c)

4,011


3,731


3,810


3,993


3,876


Operating Income - (d)

1,836

1,747

1,859

1,592

2,089











Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas









Crude Oil and Condensate

3,243


2,974


3,293


3,261


3,488


Natural Gas Liquids

604


534


572


554


524


Natural Gas

707


600


637


494


372


Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas - (e)

4,554

4,108

4,502

4,309

4,384











Operating Costs











Lease and Well

431


396


401


394


392


Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1)

587


455


440


441


445


General and Administrative (GAAP)

239


186


171


189


167


Less: Certain Items (see Endnotes 2 & 3 to 3Q 2025 earnings release)

(68)


(12)


-


-


(10)


General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (2)

171


174


171


189


157


Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP)

309


301


341


291


283


Add: Severance Tax Refund

-


-


-


-


31


Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (3)

309


301


341


291


314


Interest Expense, Net

71


51


47


38


31


Less: Acquisition-Related Financing Commitment Costs

-


(6)


-


-


-


Interest Expense, Net (Non-GAAP) (4)

71


45


47


38


31


Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs)
- (f)

1,637

1,389

1,400

1,353

1,318

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - (g)

1,569

1,371

1,400

1,353

1,339











Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

1,169


1,053


1,013


1,019


1,031













Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)

2,806

2,442

2,413

2,372

2,349

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)

2,738

2,424

2,413

2,372

2,370











Exploration Costs

71


74


41


52


43


Dry Hole Costs

-


11


34


8


-


Impairments

71


39


44


276


15


Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)

142


124


119


336


58


Less: Certain Impairments (5)

-


(11)


-


(254)


-


Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

142


113


119


82


58













Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j)

2,948

2,566

2,532

2,708

2,407

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-
GAAP)) - (k)

2,880

2,537

2,532

2,454

2,428











Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs
(GAAP))

1,606

1,542

1,970

1,601

1,977

Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration
Costs (Non-GAAP))

1,674

1,571

1,970

1,855

1,956








Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

(Continued)


In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)























3Q 2025


2Q 2025


1Q 2025


4Q 2024


3Q 2024


Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)






















Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)

48.85

53.08

57.79

55.41

60.25

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)

33.51


36.15


38.84


39.62


39.15


Composite Average Operating Income per Boe - (d) / (a)

15.34

16.93

18.95

15.79

21.10











Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate,
NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe - (e) / (a)

38.05

39.80

45.88

42.74

44.31











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
(f) / (a)

13.67


13.46


14.26


13.42


13.32













Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]

24.38

26.34

31.62

29.32

30.99











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)

23.44


23.66


24.58


23.53


23.74













Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
[(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)]

14.61

16.14

21.30

19.21

20.57











Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)

24.63


24.86


25.79


26.86


24.33













Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -
[(e) / (a) - (j) / (a)]

13.42

14.94

20.09

15.88

19.98











Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)






















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
(g) / (a)

13.10


13.30


14.26


13.42


13.53













Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)]

24.95

26.50

31.62

29.32

30.78











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)

22.87


23.50


24.58


23.53


23.95













Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
[(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)]

15.18

16.30

21.30

19.21

20.36











Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)

24.06


24.59


25.79


24.34


24.54













Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -
[(e) / (a) - (k) / (a)]

13.99

15.21

20.09

18.40

19.77

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

(Continued)


In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)


















2024

2023

2022











Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)





388.7

359.4

331.5











Total Operating Revenues and Other - (b)





23,698

24,186

25,702

Total Operating Expenses - (c)



15,616


14,583


15,736


Operating Income (Loss) - (d)





8,082

9,603

9,966











Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas











Crude Oil and Condensate





13,921


13,748


16,367


Natural Gas Liquids





2,106


1,884


2,648


Natural Gas





1,551


1,744


3,781


Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas - (e)





17,578

17,376

22,796











Operating Costs











Lease and Well





1,572


1,454


1,331


Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1)





1,722


1,620


1,587


General and Administrative (GAAP)





669


640


570


Less: Severance Tax Consulting Fees





(10)


-


(16)


General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (2)





659


640


554


Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP)





1,249


1,284


1,585


Add: Severance Tax Refund





31


-


115


Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (3)





1,280


1,284


1,700


Interest Expense, Net





138


148


179


Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
(f)





5,350

5,146

5,252

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - (g)





5,371

5,146

5,351











Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)





4,108


3,492


3,542













Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)





9,458

8,638

8,794

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)





9,479

8,638

8,893











Exploration Costs





174


181


159


Dry Hole Costs





14


1


45


Impairments





391


202


382


Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)





579


384


586


Less: Certain Impairments (5)





(291)


(42)


(113)


Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)





288


342


473













Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j)





10,037

9,022

9,380

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-
GAAP)) - (k)





9,767

8,980

9,366











Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs
(GAAP))





7,541

8,354

13,416

Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration
Costs (Non-GAAP))





7,811

8,396

13,430















Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

(Continued)


In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
















2024

2023

2022











Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)






















Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)





60.97

67.30

77.53

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)





40.18


40.58


47.47


Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a)





20.79

26.72

30.06











Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs,
and Natural Gas per Boe - (e) / (a)





45.22

48.34

68.77











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
(f) / (a)





13.76


14.31


15.84













Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]





31.46

34.03

52.93











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)





24.33


24.03


26.53













Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
[(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)]





20.89

24.31

42.24











Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)





25.82


25.10


28.30













Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /
(a) - (j) / (a)]





19.40

23.24

40.47











Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)






















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
(g) / (a)





13.82


14.31


16.14













Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)]





31.40

34.03

52.63











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)





24.39


24.03


26.83













Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
[(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)]





20.83

24.31

41.94











Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)





25.13


24.98


28.26













Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /
(a) - (k) / (a)]





20.09

23.36

40.51











(1)

Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.

(2)

EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from General and Administrative Costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.

(3)

EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from Taxes Other Than Income is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.

(4)

EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from Interest Expense, Net is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.

(5)

In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

Additional Key Financial Information


(Unaudited)


















See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.



2024 Actual


2023 Actual


2022 Actual











Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)









United States



490.6


475.2


460.7


Trinidad



0.8


0.6


0.6


Total



491.4


475.8


461.3


Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)









Total



245.9


223.8


197.7


Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)









United States



1,728


1,551


1,315


Trinidad



220


160


180


Total



1,948


1,711


1,495


Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)









United States



1,024.5


957.5


877.5


Trinidad



37.6


27.3


30.7


Total



1,062.1


984.8


908.2











Benchmark Price









Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)



75.72


77.61


94.23


Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)



2.27


2.74


6.64











Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI1 ($/Bbl)









United States



1.70


1.57


2.99


Trinidad



(11.29)


(9.03)


(8.07)


Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI









Total



30.9 %


29.7 %


39.0 %











Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub2 ($/Mcf)









United States



(0.28)


(0.04)


0.63


Natural Gas Realizations3 ($/Mcf)









Trinidad



3.65


3.65


4.43











Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)



6,653


6,818


5,610


Capital Expenditures4 (non-GAAP) ($MM)



6,226


6,041


4,607











Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)









Lease and Well



4.04


4.05


4.02


Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs5



4.43


4.50


4.78


General and Administrative (GAAP)



1.72


1.78


1.72


General and Administrative (non-GAAP)6



1.70


1.78


1.67


Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)



10.19


10.33


10.52


Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)6



10.17


10.33


10.47


Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization



10.57


9.72


10.69











Expenses ($MM)









Exploration and Dry Hole



188


182


204


Impairment (GAAP)



391


202


382


Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))7



100


160


269


Capitalized Interest



45


33


36


Net Interest



138


148


179











TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas)









(GAAP)



7.1 %


7.4 %


7.0 %


(non-GAAP)6



7.3 %


7.4 %


7.5 %


Income Taxes









Effective Rate



22.1 %


21.6 %


21.7 %


Current Tax Expense ($MM)



1,348


1,415


2,208


Additional Key Information

(Continued)


Endnotes


1)

EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.



2)

EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.



3)

The full-year 2022 realized natural gas price for Trinidad includes a one-time pricing adjustment of $0.76/Mcf for prior-period production following a contract amendment with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited.



4)

Capital Expenditures includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. Capital Expenditures excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.



5)

Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.

6)

Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas) (non-GAAP) and G&A (non-GAAP) for fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2022 exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, respectively, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such consulting fees on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2022 was $(0.02) and $(0.05), respectively.



7)

In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

