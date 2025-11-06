Anzeige
WKN: 165378 | ISIN: MXP001661018
Frankfurt
07.11.25 | 09:07
26,000 Euro
-0,76 % -0,200
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
PR Newswire
06.11.2025 22:30 Uhr
27 Leser
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.1% in Colombia and decreased by 0.2% in México and 1.7% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for October 2025 reached a total of 5.3 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.0% compared to October 2024.

Passenger traffic increased 5.1% year-on-year in Colombia, while it presented declines of 0.2% in Mexico and 1.7% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 14.8% in international traffic and 2.5% in domestic traffic. Mexico reported a 0.5% decrease in domestic traffic nearly offset by a 0.1% increase in international traffic. Puerto Rico reported an increase of 10.8% in international traffic more than offset by a decrease of 3.6% in domestic traffic.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from October 1 to 31, 2025 and from October 1 to 31, 2024. Figures excluded transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary




October

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025

2024

2025

Mexico

2,969,438

2,962,147

(0.2)

34,284,398

33,443,544

(2.5)

Domestic Traffic

1,666,114

1,657,685

(0.5)


16,433,639

16,336,251

(0.6)

International Traffic

1,303,324

1,304,462

0.1


17,850,759

17,107,293

(4.2)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

870,373

855,798

(1.7)

10,918,210

11,399,130

4.4

Domestic Traffic

756,179

729,237

(3.6)


9,647,918

9,949,889

3.1

International Traffic

114,194

126,561

10.8


1,270,292

1,449,241

14.1

Colombia

1,431,424

1,503,803

5.1

13,649,605

14,139,199

3.6

Domestic Traffic

1,139,395

1,168,412

2.5


10,690,698

10,799,735

1.0

International Traffic

292,029

335,391

14.8


2,958,907

3,339,464

12.9

Total Traffic

5,271,235

5,321,748

1.0

58,852,213

58,981,873

0.2

Domestic Traffic

3,561,688

3,555,334

(0.2)


36,772,255

37,085,875

0.9

International Traffic

1,709,547

1,766,414

3.3


22,079,958

21,895,998

(0.8)


Mexico Passenger Traffic








October

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025

2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,666,114

1,657,685

(0.5)

16,433,639

16,336,251

(0.6)

CUN

Cancun

874,782

835,494

(4.5)


8,528,719

8,293,484

(2.8)

CZM

Cozumel

20,136

22,169

10.1


202,994

219,320

8.0

HUX

Huatulco

51,026

50,824

(0.4)


590,997

547,373

(7.4)

MID

Merida

275,870

302,046

9.5


2,737,267

2,883,772

5.4

MTT

Minatitlan

12,668

11,840

(6.5)


118,721

126,128

6.2

OAX

Oaxaca

129,089

136,458

5.7


1,254,668

1,309,834

4.4

TAP

Tapachula

50,544

36,625

(27.5)


501,203

408,449

(18.5)

VER

Veracruz

134,608

150,540

11.8


1,289,762

1,406,548

9.1

VSA

Villahermosa

117,391

111,689

(4.9)


1,209,308

1,141,343

(5.6)

International Traffic

1,303,324

1,304,462

0.1

17,850,759

17,107,293

(4.2)

CUN

Cancun

1,218,036

1,215,159

(0.2)


16,677,684

15,954,026

(4.3)

CZM

Cozumel

20,313

19,205

(5.5)


396,595

314,572

(20.7)

HUX

Huatulco

3,677

1,877

(49.0)


108,978

103,254

(5.3)

MID

Merida

27,884

28,279

1.4


302,906

323,027

6.6

MTT

Minatitlan

544

527

(3.1)


6,177

6,135

(0.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

18,755

22,067

17.7


202,668

219,563

8.3

TAP

Tapachula

514

1,669

224.7


10,367

20,043

93.3

VER

Veracruz

11,822

12,604

6.6


118,645

128,014

7.9

VSA

Villahermosa

1,779

3,075

72.8


26,739

38,659

44.6

Traffic Total Mexico

2,969,438

2,962,147

(0.2)

34,284,398

33,443,544

(2.5)

CUN

Cancun

2,092,818

2,050,653

(2.0)


25,206,403

24,247,510

(3.8)

CZM

Cozumel

40,449

41,374

2.3


599,589

533,892

(11.0)

HUX

Huatulco

54,703

52,701

(3.7)


699,975

650,627

(7.0)

MID

Merida

303,754

330,325

8.7


3,040,173

3,206,799

5.5

MTT

Minatitlan

13,212

12,367

(6.4)


124,898

132,263

5.9

OAX

Oaxaca

147,844

158,525

7.2


1,457,336

1,529,397

4.9

TAP

Tapachula

51,058

38,294

(25.0)


511,570

428,492

(16.2)

VER

Veracruz

146,430

163,144

11.4


1,408,407

1,534,562

9.0

VSA

Villahermosa

119,170

114,764

(3.7)


1,236,047

1,180,002

(4.5)



US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

October

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg


2024

2025

2024

2025

SJU Total

870,373

855,798

(1.7)

10,918,210

11,399,130

4.4

Domestic Traffic

756,179

729,237

(3.6)


9,647,918

9,949,889

3.1


International Traffic

114,194

126,561

10.8


1,270,292

1,449,241

14.1



Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

October

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg


2024

2025

2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,139,395

1,168,412

2.5

10,690,698

10,799,735

1.0

MDE

Rionegro

859,849

881,315

2.5


8,013,735

8,164,692

1.9


EOH

Medellin

101,681

106,084

4.3


1,011,287

995,402

(1.6)


MTR

Monteria

125,472

123,566

(1.5)


1,202,123

1,150,424

(4.3)


APO

Carepa

16,478

17,411

5.7


148,595

150,434

1.2


UIB

Quibdo

29,733

34,495

16.0


278,709

293,484

5.3


CZU

Corozal

6,182

5,541

(10.4)


36,249

45,299

25.0


International Traffic

292,029

335,391

14.8

2,958,907

3,339,464

12.9

MDE

Rionegro

292,029

335,391

14.8


2,958,907

3,339,464

12.9


EOH

Medellin









MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-



APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-



UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-



CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-



Traffic Total Colombia

1,431,424

1,503,803

5.1

13,649,605

14,139,199

3.6

MDE

Rionegro

1,151,878

1,216,706

5.6


10,972,642

11,504,156

4.8


EOH

Medellin

101,681

106,084

4.3


1,011,287

995,402

(1.6)


MTR

Monteria

125,472

123,566

(1.5)


1,202,123

1,150,424

(4.3)


APO

Carepa

16,478

17,411

5.7


148,595

150,434

1.2


UIB

Quibdo

29,733

34,495

16.0


278,709

293,484

5.3


CZU

Corozal

6,182

5,541

(10.4)


36,249

45,299

25.0

















About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.