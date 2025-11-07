Fluence Energy says it will supply a 1 GW/4 GWh battery energy storage system for German power producer Leag, marking both Europe's largest such project and the company's biggest single installation to date using its Smartstack platform.From ESS News German energy company Leag has partnered with and Fluence Energy GmbH, the German subsidiary of US-based Fluence Energy, on a 1 GW/4 GWh system in Jänschwalde, marking Germany's first officially announced multi-gigawatt-scale project and arguably Europe's largest to date. Leag's GigawattFactory is a major regional-industrial initiative to build ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...