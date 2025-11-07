Primary Hydrogen Corp.: Primary Hydrogen Identifies Two High-Priority Ree Anomaly Clusters from Geophysical and Soil Sampling Survey at Wicheeda North Project

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) (" Primary " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the identification of two significant rare earth element (REE) anomaly clusters following completion of comprehensive geophysical and soil sampling surveys at its Wicheeda North REE Project (" Wicheeda North " or the " Project ") in British Columbia.

Key Highlights

Completed 401 line-kilometre airborne VTEM and magnetic survey covering 25 square kilometres

Collected 533 new soil samples, bringing total property-wide samples to 1,234

Identified two high-priority REE anomaly clusters in Grid A-South and Grid D-South areas

Applied for drilling and trenching permits to advance exploration program

Project located 5 km from Defense Metals Corp.'s Wicheeda deposit (29.3 Mt @ 2.27% TREO)

Survey Results and Anomaly Identification

Geotech Ltd. successfully completed an airborne VTEM Plus and magnetic survey, covering 401 line-kilometres over 25 square kilometres. The new data is being integrated with historical datasets to create a seamless property-wide survey. Advanced inversion techniques, including MVI3D and Structural Complexity analysis, will provide comprehensive insights into subsurface geology and potential REE mineralization.

The Company's 2025 soil sampling program, conducted by Tripoint Geoservices, collected 533 samples, bringing the total property-wide sample count to 1,234 (see Figure 1). Sample results were normalized with previous surveys to account for analytical method variations, enabling comprehensive data comparison.

Two distinct anomaly clusters representing the top 5% of REE values were identified (see Figure 2):

Grid A-South : Located in the northeastern region of the claim blocks

Grid D-South: Located in the eastern region of the claim blocks

Both anomalous areas are situated near the Wichcika River. While certain anomalous samples may originate from river sediment transport, samples collected at higher elevations above the flood plain likely indicate proximal bedrock sources, warranting further investigation.

Geological Interpretation and Next Steps

Target 4, identified in the 2023 Power One NI 43-101 technical report (see Figure 3), may account for the Grid A-South anomalous samples and will be a focus of future exploration. The Grid D-South anomaly represents a newly recognised zone of interest without any prior identified targets and is currently under active investigation.

Background REE levels across the Wicheeda North property are lower than those observed at the adjacent Wicheeda deposit, potentially indicating greater overburden depth.

The Company has applied for drilling and trenching permits with the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. Approval is anticipated in Q1 2026.

Planned exploration activities include:

Additional soil sampling to delineate and expand anomalous areas

Overburden depth survey to assess trenching feasibility

Multi-phase drill program targeting anomaly sources if trenching proves unfeasible

Expanded sampling at Zone B, identified as a prospective untested area

"The programs were conducted in accordance with the recommendations specified in our recently updated NI 43-101 technical report," stated Benjamin Asuncion, CEO of Primary Hydrogen. "The successful completion of these surveys and identification of high-priority anomalies will facilitate targeted trenching and drilling programs, advancing our goal to delineate REE mineralization at Wicheeda North. The proximity to Defense Metals' advanced Wicheeda deposit and our position within the same geological belt reinforces the exploration potential of our property."

About the Wicheeda North REE Project

The Wicheeda North Project comprises nine contiguous mineral claims totaling 2,138 hectares (21.1 km²) in the northern Cariboo Mining Division, British Columbia. The property is located within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a structural corridor known to host carbonatite intrusions associated with REE mineralization.

The Project is situated approximately 5 km northwest of Defense Metals Corp.'s Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Deposit, which hosts a NI 43-101 compliant Measured and Indicated Resource of 29.3 million tonnes grading 2.27% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), and an Inferred Resource of 5.7 million tonnes grading 1.40% TREO [1] .

Historical exploration at Wicheeda North identified seven geophysical and geochemical targets, including sub-circular to elliptical magnetic anomalies and elevated REE concentrations in soil and rock samples. The exploration strategy of the property relies on the latest interpretation of the carbonatite-related REE mineralisation and geochemical signatures of the Defense Metals Wicheeda REE deposit.

Figure 1: Wicheeda North Soil Samples

Figure 2: Grid D- South and Grid A South Anomalous Areas

Figure 3: Second Vertical Derivative of the Residual Magnetics (linear trend removed) from Chuchinka 2011 Interpretation. Labels indicate location of discrete responses (numbers) and zones (letters)

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Primary Hydrogen and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia and has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North, also located in British Columbia.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ben Asuncion

Chief Executive Officer

Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Email: ben@primaryh2.com

[1] Wicheeda Rare Earths Project PFS. (2025, April 4). NI 43-101 Technical Report. Effective date: February 28, 2025.

